To vape or not to vape

It has been said that vaping products pose fewer health risks than cigarettes, but there is evidence that they are not safer. A lot of research indicates that vaping might have as many detrimental effects as cigarette smoking: Lung, brain and heart damage; cancer; early childbirth and stillbirths; and altered brain and lung development in both teens and babies in the womb.
The first electronic cigarettes showed up around 15 years ago. The technology was invented in China in 2004 and soon became popular worldwide. E-juice, as it is sometimes called, contains nicotine, an extremely addictive drug with well-known health risks.
Regardless of the method, consuming nicotine will increase the possibility of addiction. Nicotine is just as hard to quit as cocaine or heroin, according to the National Heart Association.
Vaping devices like e-cigarettes at first appeared to be a safe substitute for cigarette smoking, when it was used as a replacement for smoking, but there is very little evidence that vaping reduces tobacco consumption. Instead, the nicotine content in e-cigarettes and other vaping products can lead to greater addiction, which might make it that much more difficult to quit smoking.
When I think about all the money I spent, coupled with all the clothing that I burned holes in and had to replace, I imagine I could have had quite a nice little nest egg for retirement had I not been introduced to smoking. I used to steal my father’s Viceroy cigarettes from his top dresser drawer. I don’t know if he ever figured this out because I wasn’t smoking that much back then.
E-cigarettes and other vaping gadgets aren’t only used by those who are attempting to stop smoking. They are increasingly hip among youth, trying to be cool. Some people begin to smoke cigarettes only after they use e-cigarettes, according to research.
Smokers will be inclined to use vaping products along with traditional cigarettes, often when smoking is not allowed. The result is an increase in individuals' exposure to nicotine. When I was the safety director at my last workplace, I banned smoking in the plant in compliance with state law. When people tried to circumvent the ban with e-cigarettes, I had to ban them, too.
Originally, vaping devices did not need approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The producers and sellers of these devices weren’t even required to comply with FDA standards for smoked tobacco products. In spite of new regulations, e-cigarette manufacturers are still able to advertise them as risk-free.
Vaping products offer tastes that attract adolescents and young adults alike. Flavors like banana and strawberry, cinnamon, mint (or menthol), buttered popcorn and vanilla are listed among the most toxic vaping flavors, according to bustle.com. These remind me of Lucky Strike cigarettes, which had a large amount of licorice flavoring.
There is sizable variation in the type and strength of vaping fluids, and no proof that any of these products are safe. As vaping rises in popularity, there is increasing concern about the possible long-term health effects of vaporization of the chemicals in e-cigarettes — nicotine, heavy metals, toxic additives and possible carcinogens.
The uptick in popularity of smokeless nicotine devices and their widespread accessibility are undoing the decades of progress made to reduce cigarette smoking, especially among young people. I have smelled the odor of increased smoking myself, as people including staff members stand outside Eastern Niagara Hospital puffing away.
Upon their introduction, e-cigarettes were theoretically able to give smokers a dependable and relatively easy way to fight their addiction. By 2016, an estimated 3.2% of adults in the U.S. were already using electronic cigarettes on a regular basis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The problem is that the devices have become all the rage with minors. Between 2011 and 2015, the attractiveness of e-cigarettes amongst younger people in the United States increased by an unbelievable 900 percent, according to the American Lung Association. Electronic cigarettes are now more fashionable among youth than regular cigarettes.
If you have been a long-time smoker and are having a hard time cutting back or quitting smoking by conventional means, vaping devices appear — to me at least — to be a safer choice than cigarette smoking, even if they don’t reduce your nicotine intake.
But — and this is a big but — if you never have smoked or used tobacco products in other ways, stay away from vaping. The possible hazards to your health could outweigh any enjoyment you might get from it.
In the interest of full disclosure, I started smoking at 16 and quit after 55 years. I now suffer from COPD and need to use a nebulizer a few times a day to deliver a bronchial dilator to my lungs.
