Trial by social media in Depp-Heard drama  

Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.