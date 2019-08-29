Tribute to a singular sugar maple

I contributed to global warming a bit more than usual recently.
When Donna and I moved into our home over 40 years ago, there were two maple trees and an ash tree that provided shade in the summer, but now they were showing their age. The maples had reached a height where I could no longer stop the branches from rubbing against the siding and roof when they blew in the wind, much like a kitten rubs against your legs when it wants to be petted. This was causing damage that was unavoidable and unacceptable to me. At the same time, the ash tree in my front yard was wrapping its hands around the critical lines heading to my house, the power and phone lines.
I had considered having some tree work done for about a decade, after I started to notice an increasing amount of branches of all sizes in the yard after every wind storm. Originally, I called a tree guy just to have the offending maple limbs trimmed and the ash removed before they caused any more problems. It was not an easy decision, at first.
When the tree guy arrived he looked over my trees and we sat on my porch. In a tone reminiscent of a doctor telling you your test results, he asked if I wanted the good news or the bad news first.
I opted to hear the good news firt, which was: The ash tree was healthy and showed no evidence of the emerald ash borer beetle that was devastating hundreds of millions of trees in North America. Tree Guy said he wouldn’t remove the ash but could trim it so that if it was uprooted in a storm or died, it would simply fall away from the house without taking wires with it. He could also trim back the maple that was becoming overly friendly with my house and the new addition. So far so good.
The bad news: The sugar maple that was shading the majority of the house had seen better days and was rotting from the inside out. Tree Guy said he could trim that one also but it was only a matter of time before it died and came crashing down, possibly into my house.
Well, I had anticipated cutting down one tree and trimming two others, just not the ones Tree Guy suggested. So we agreed on a price and he scheduled the carnage for a later date.
As the sugar maple’s last days loomed ahead of us, Donna and I were asking ourselves whether this was the right decision. Who really knew just how long this tree would stand, offering shade and the neighborhood birds a place to live? This tree, and the shade that it provided, was one of the things that first attracted us to this place.
Early on the day of the bloodshed, after reading the news and having breakfast, I walked over to the sugar maple’s trunk and gazed up through its branches and leaves one last time. I watched as the shadows of the leaves formed ever changing patterns on the side of the house and I sighed. How could something that moved this much be dying? And I hugged it. I actually became a tree hugger. I thanked the tree for all its service, patted the trunk and, as a single tear streamed down my face, turned and headed back into the house.
Tree Guy and his crew arrived shortly after that to take care of business. It was interesting to watch how they removed the limbs over my house without dropping them on the roof. It was like a midair ballet.
Later that day, I went out to check the chainsaw’s progress, which is probably a strange way to refer to the end of a life. There were a few hollow parts in the upper branches but a section of the trunk was emptier than my own heart. They loaded up the wood (I’m sure they have a firewood business also) and hauled it off.
I was impressed that, after taking down the tree, they ground out the stump, raked up all the chips and filled the hole with topsoil. The topsoil was probably a better grade of dirt than on the rest of my yard.
I am now surprised just how much light comes in through my dining room window. Even at night the street lights shine so much that I don’t need night lights anymore.
A recent study published in the journal Science stated that the Earth has enough open space to be able to plant more than 1 trillion trees, and that's enough to capture some 800 billion tons of carbon dioxide.
I am sure the loss of my one tree won’t make much of a difference in global warming, but it sure has made a difference to me.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com.
