I like to say and truly feel that trust is the essence of friendship. Without it no real friendship’s possible, or so it says here.
In these lives of ours there are people one instinctively doesn’t trust. Maybe not right away; sometimes it takes years and years to denote true colors in them, their authentic selves, ones maybe covered so skillfully you’ve been “almost persuaded,” to cite an old country music title.
But finally, you realize you just can’t trust this or that person at all. Period. And once trust is gone it simply won’t return with any ease. Nor will the quondam friendship, if indeed there was one, or seemed to be.
On the other hand I’m not encouraging people to be perpetual paranoiacs in this regard, i.e., types who never let anyone fully through their personal turnstiles, and can’t trust anyone, and maybe not even themselves. Friendship is a big casualty when it comes to such personalities, too.
But I still think trust remains … the essence of friendship. Or let’s say a key ingredient in it. Of course there also has to be — let me descend into clichés — an affinity there, common interests, maybe a shared viewpoint as well. (Though of course there are pure-wool Trumpians and committed anti-Trumpers who’ve somehow gotten along through everything, and who still call themselves and feel themselves to be friends! Thankfully so...)
Friendship is a relatively fragile plant that needs careful watering and nurturing, no question.
Of course people do change on one side or the other of the equation; and where once you just loved to, say, bowl or quilt together, now you or he/she are onto other things, and that’s certainly going to affect this closeness you once had. But so surely and inexorably is a proven loss of trust.
How important are these amicable relationships? Very, I’d say. Another of my aphorisms has it, in fact, that “we’re known by the friendships we make.”
What of ersatz ones? There are certainly plenty around these days, the kind that are fine for superficial, demi-ersatz people themselves! Or maybe for inveterate networking types. (I hope I don’t sound morally superior here.) And where loss of trust won’t be so hurt-inducing. Such relationships don’t go nearly deeply enough for that.
The truer, more solid and more rooted the friendship, the sadder, I’d say, when blown trust erodes or utterly wrecks it. First of course you’ve got to hatch and maintain the thing. And how many authentic ones does one have at a time? A good pal of mine, whose dad had a fourth-grade education but knew life well, said that if in older age you can count your true friends on your knees you’ve really got something.
Lose one of those due to shattered trust, and there’s something truly tragic and hurtful involved. But how can such things happen? Oh let’s see... Rivalry for the same man or woman. Or a need for money, and maybe some shady scheme that pre-gambling addiction or whatever this friend never would have hatched. Or a new friend jostling in with different cards to play and with which to appeal. I’m just giving a few examples here, but I’m sure you could add plenty of others, too.
Are certain areas or regions more conducive to the creation of durable, enduring friendships? In France an old adage has it that in the sunny, warm south (think Provence) people get close fast, but such relationships often end up short-lived or transient; whereas in the colder, grittier north (particularly that way in winter) friendships are harder to sprout, but once in place, they hold together much longer.
Maybe there’s something of that difference between, say, the perpetually mild San Fransisco Bay Area and ... Western New York? From my experience, paltry as it may be, I’d say so.
Can friendships be real even when they’re almost totally long-distance, and mainly held together via phone conversations, email, etc.? I’d say so. Even in those the trust factor still plays a central role, or so again it says here.
For you to offer your own emendations (or naysaying) on this important subject ...
B.B. Singer has taught at several area colleges including Niagara University.
