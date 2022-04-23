CHEER: The City of Lockport’s aggressive pursuit of state grants to shore up its water and wastewater treatment facilities is paying off. Since 2016, the city has scored more than $20 million in grants and low- or-no-interest loans to tackle important and typically very costly repair jobs. A lot of that money is owed to New York’s passage of the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2017, which allocated $4 billion to support water infrastructure projects and water quality protection across this very old state. Some local funding has also come through the Covid-inspired American Rescue Plan Act. Hey, opportunity knocked, so why not? Every dollar that Lockport lands from the state or federal government is $1 less liability for local property owners, and the work that needs doing to improve the city is getting done.
CHEER: We offer a hearty salute to the many workers and volunteer fire personnel who’ve been hard at work shoring up the Lake Ontario shoreline in Olcott this past week. Folks have been filling and laying sandbags in trouble spots to stem potential erosion and flooding. It’s certainly not easy work by any stretch but it’s definitely necessary. It's also another reason that we really appreciate all that volunteer firefighters do for our communities. The Olcott region, along with other Lake Ontario shore communities, has dealt with two record-high water events since Plan 2014, instituted in 2016 by the International Joint Commission, which regulates U.S.-Canada boundary waters. Flooding was especially bad in 2019 when a record high lake level was reached at 249.98 feet, surpassing prior record numbers set in 2017. Let’s hope 2022 stays out of the record books.
JEER: National Grid this week put out a proposal to run gas and electric networks that are free of traditional fossil fuels by 2050 and, predictably, clean-energy dogmatists quickly panned it as not good enough. Specifically they’re bothered by the gas network portion of the plan. The utility proposed replacing natural gas with recovered methane and clean hydrogen, which it says it can develop from its wind turbine assets. The director of climate policy for Environmental Advocates pooh-poohed the proposal, specifically the concept of capturing methane from decomposing materials at farms, landfills, wastewater facilities and other sources, and using it as fuel. That doesn’t achieve the goal of decarbonization, the policy guy says disapprovingly, and further … it’s just the utility’s desperate attempt to stay in business. Well, duh, of course it is! And what’s wrong with that? Supposing such a plan is viable, it promises environmental benefits — including reduced emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas — while preserving existing utility infrastructure and jobs. That’s not lame and self serving, it’s enterprising and smart. Ugh, some people …
