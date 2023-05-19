CHEER: The Orleans and Niagara Career and Technical Education centers turned out 30 gold medal winners at the 2023 New York State SkillsUSA competition, meaning 30 local high school students are eligible to attend the national SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta next month. Seven teams and eight individual students at the centers operated by Orleans / Niagara BOCES were judged to be the best in New York state in their contest fields and, presumably, their future career fields: Animation, engineering, advanced manufacturing, electronics/electricity, HVAC / refrigeration, healthcare, heavy and diesel equipment operation, computer technology and cosmetology. Two dozen more O/N students left the state contest with silver or bronze medals in those and other fields. Every one of them deserves congratulations, as well as encouragement to keep going in their chosen field. Our country needs all of the skilled workers we can get.
CHEER: They’re baaack after a lengthy Covid pause and not a moment too soon. The Hot Country Liners dance team, which entertains audiences of all ages with its line dance demonstrations set to a variety of sounds, from rock and hip-hop to swing and country western, is out doing public performances again in the spring-summer of ’23. The team is smaller after a few years out of the limelight, but its core missions — line dancing to express and spread joy, while forwarding freewill donations to area charities such as veterans organizations and Hospice — remain intact. After debuting at this week’s Lockport Monday Night cruise-in, Hot Country Liners are slated to take the stage again at the Apple Blossom Festival in Newfane on Sunday, then they’ll be back in action on June 3, during the Relay For Life at Niagara Falls. If you happen to catch one of their shows this year, be sure to cheer them on yourself and, if you can swing it, deposit a few bucks with the dance team that’s all about the good.
JEER: Are repeated billing mistakes and a lack of customer service NYSEG’s way to convince the state Public Service Commission that it really, truly needs to raise its electric and gas delivery rates, in part so it can afford to hire people to get the bills right and also help customers figure out why the hell theirs is so high this month? If so, the Public Service Commission should say: Shut up! While entertaining the utility’s request, the PSC has also been busy investigating thousands of complaints about NYSEG’s billing practices. Among the complainants is Jack Martin, a commercial property owner in downtown Lockport whose last two spring quarterly utility bills were about 20 times higher than they should have been. Another is town of Lockport homeowner Susan Pelloth, whose budget plan payment has risen to $550 a month from $350 only a couple of months ago, due to a $1,400 bill in April that the utility can’t or won’t explain to her. Both paid their bills under duress, knowing the amounts had to be wrong but not willing to risk their power being shut off. If those thousands of complainants all overpaid by hundreds or thousands of dollars like Martin and Pelloth, NYSEG should be drowning in dough to sink into customer service. Even if it’s not, there’s just no excuse for chronic bad billing, and definitely no excuse for threatening customers who question the amounts.
