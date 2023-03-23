• CHEER: At a local ceremony Monday, 75 local veterans were honored as a lead up to National Vietnam Veterans Day, which is recognized annually on March 29 and represents the last day U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam — March 29, 1973. It’s the 50th anniversary this year and as part of the ceremony, those in attendance received an American Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemorative lapel pin. “Decades ago, Vietnam veterans put their lives on the line and returned to a nation that did not properly welcome them home,” Congressman Brian Higgins said. “And while we can’t undo the unjustified reception they received years ago, we can work today and each day forward to appropriately express the sincere appreciation they deserve for their service to this country.” Equally important to a show of appreciation, an outreach event followed the ceremony and featured several veteran service providers to help any local veteran in need get the help they’ve earned.
• CHEER: When Newfane Middle School teacher Jillian Long was asked about starting a chess club, she told student Brody Jesz to come up with a list of 10 students who would participate. He came back with 12 names and the Newfane Royal Blues Chess Club was born. A year later, the group has former YMCA chess teacher Kevin Vincent helping out and is meeting for matches every other Friday. Vincent notes that chess will follow the students throughout their lives; once you develop a chess brain, it stays with you. “It’s not left behind in school,” Vincent said. “You’ll use it after you graduate.” Sounds like Newfane Middle School made the right move.
• JEER: A recent Associated Press report on living conditions for Medicaid patients residing in nursing facilities should be a source of shame for every American. AP reported that nearly two-thirds of nursing home residents across the United States have their care paid for by Medicaid and, in exchange, all of their Social Security, pension and other income is rerouted to go toward their bill. Per federal law, they’re given a monthly “personal needs allowance,” to cover incidentals from snack foods and soda pop to birthday presents for grandchildren, and that allowance is $50 or less in 28 states including New York. The minimum allowance set by Congress is $30 per month and four states have stuck with that amount since the minimum was last raised — in 1987. The last time a member of Congress tried to pitch raising the minimum and providing for annual increases, in 2019, her bill didn’t even get a hearing. Imagine having $50 or less every month to cover niceties not provided by your institutional caretaker or your family. At a nursing home in Owensboro, Ky., AP reported: “The scene feels more 19th-century poorhouse than modern-day America. With just a $40 allowance, residents are dressed in ill-fitting hand-me-downs or hospital gowns that drape open. Some have no socks or shoes. Basic supplies run low. Many don’t even have a pen to write with.” It is gut-wrenching to think that after a lifetime of working, scrimping and saving, or scrambling, to get by, the reward of old age is a roof over your head and little else. Kinda makes you not want to grow old, doesn’t it?
