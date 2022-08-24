• CHEERS: “The days of sending an entire classroom home because one person was symptomatic or tests positive, those days are over,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said earlier this week in announcing state officials are canceling a rule requiring pupils and teachers to quarantine if they have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The mask mandate has also been lifted. A lot has changed in recent months when it comes to the Covid pandemic and it’s good to see education officials “get with the times,” so to speak. School administrators, under the new rules will also have the flexibility to determine whether to test participants in school activities involving close contact, such as sports. We agree with Niagara Falls Schools Supt. Mark Laurrie, who said, “What needs to prevail now are the good common sense and universal precautions we’ve learned over the last three years. Not having such a didactic, prescriptive, mandatory set of rules is the right way to move ahead as we get ready to embark on the school year.”
• CHEERS: It’s that time of year in Lewiston. A couple weeks after art lovers of all types filled Center Street, the village will again be jammed — this time with the sound of music as the Lewiston Jazz Festival makes its full return with five stages accommodating 31 scheduled musical acts on Friday and Saturday. Two big names in jazz will be performing on the Main Stage Saturday night, in the 2019 American Pianist Award Winner Emmet Cohen Trio and the five-time Grammy nominated Joe DeFrancesco Trio. Like we said, it’s a good time to take a trip to Lewiston. For more information on the Jazz Fest, visit our website and pick up Thursday’s paper which will feature special pages on the big event.
• JEERS: It’s something we’ve been noticing quite frequently in recent weeks — wildly varying prices at the gas pumps. On Sunday night in the Falls, $4.19 a gallon was the price at the tax-free gas pumps at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. About 4 miles away at the new Speedway gas station at Portage and Military in the Town of Niagara, gas was $3.89 a gallon — what gives? According to Gas Buddy.com on Tuesday night, gas prices varied from $3.91 to $4.29 along South Transit Road in Lockport. Sure, gas prices have never been exactly uniform before but the stark difference in prices is really sticking out these days. Of course it could have something to do with the fact we’re still paying around $4 a gallon. But that’s a whole ‘nother jeer ...
