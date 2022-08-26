• CHEER: Let’s all bid a warm and fond adieu to Jose and Elsa Jo Santiago, the Salvation Army majors who are leaving Lockport for a new “tour of duty” in Puerto Rico. Everyone’s invited to an 11 a.m. Sunday farewell service and reception at the Lockport citadel. The Santiagos have been doing God’s work in Lockport for the past eight years and they’re leaving it a better place. Smart, compassionate services and programs for people in need — such as “Bridging the Gap” to help young people who had their first brush with the law earn record expungement, and the generational poverty cycle disrupting “Pathway to Hope” — are one of the hallmarks of their service. Making the downtown citadel a safe place for children to have “Friendship, Fun, Fellowship and also Food” is another. The Santiagos’ successors here will have big shoes to fill.
• CHEER: A long vacant parcel on the edge of downtown Lockport will be returned to the tax rolls with its purchase and redevelopment by Zeton International, a global technology solutions company that has a local footprint in Market Street-based Chemical Design Inc. The old Dussault Foundry property at the northernmost end of Washburn Street hasn’t been the site of any work or other vital activity, save for brownfield remediation, since the mid 1990s. Now that it’s cleaned up, it’s a place “to build fresh,” as Mayor Michelle Roman put it, which is a unique circumstance in a mature and otherwise built-out business district. The pending sale of the property for reuse is a credit to the City of Lockport, Niagara County and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which worked together to get it cleaned up. Brownfield reclamation does seem to be one of the better, smarter uses of our tax dollars.
• JEER: New York’s grand plan for rolling out retail cannabis dispensaries epitomizes the nanny state. The first 100 or so dispensary licenses are to be granted to individuals with “social equity status” — women, members of minority groups, veterans, distressed farmers and those charged with marijuana offenses prior to pot’s legalization. Applicants for a license will need to have some experience overseeing a business, but they won’t be subject to a credit check. That’s not necessary, since the licensees will have access to a $200 million “Social Equity Cannabis Fund” as well as turnkey storefronts being built out through the state Dormitory Authority. This is the Empire State’s showy way of righting past wrongs while establishing a monopoly in potentially the world’s biggest marijuana market. There’s just so much wrong with government picking winners and losers in business — if a state-subsidized and -directed enterprise can even be called that. Just as bad (and sad) is it cashing in on “sin” solely for the tax and other revenue and claiming that’s economic development. Is it really?
