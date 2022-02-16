CHEER: In the city of Lockport’s central business district, what do the Historic Post Office, the original Lockport Family YMCA complex, the Tuscarora Club house and the old Kendzie’s lanes and lounge have in common? Two things, at least: 1.) They all survived the city’s wrecking ball-driven Urban Renewal effort of the 1960s and 1970s; and 2.) they’re all the focus of preservation and adaptive reuse efforts today. Through combined private and public investment, the properties are being redeveloped to house a microbrewery, professional work spaces, boutique, dining and artisan spaces, a banquet hall and boutique hotel — all things that could and should be just as attractive to full-time residents as the heritage tourists. As the spaces are filled, the enterprises that fill them can be generators not just of sales tax, payroll and multiplier effect but also … vibe, which will make Lockport a still more attractive place to live, work and play.
CHEER: We've all seen the news footage of the protests and blockades in Ottawa, Ont. and the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor, Ont. — and we don't want any part of what's happening there. That's why some eyebrows were raised ahead of Saturday's Freedom Convoy which had participants driving up from Tonawanda to a spot near the Peace Bridge in Buffalo in support of the Canadian demonstrations. Thankfully, organizers only used the Peace Bridge as a backdrop as they held their rally in a small park of of Busti Avenue. While there were a few raised voices, the demonstrators made no effort to disrupt traffic as we've seen in other locations. Getting their point across in a respectful manor is always the correct route to take as far as we're concerned.
JEER: A rule regarding face masks at a professional office in the Falls resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old woman and a hole in the wall this past week. Upset when told she had to wear a mask, the incident escalated to involving police and property damage. We're not sure if the recent relaxation of mask rules by the state had anything to do with this or if it was simply mask fatigue, but we all need to keep it together. Whether you like it or not, if a business is requiring the use of mask, do the right thing and follow its wishes. It's common courtesy. No one likes any of this anymore but the least we can do is respect the wishes of others when it comes to this deadly virus.
JEER: Speaking of things we should all know better about — earlier this month, TSA agents at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport recently stopped a Clarence Center man from entering a plane with a .380-caliber handgun loaded with six bullets and one in the chamber. The weapon was discovered during a baggage check. Really? There's still people out there that don't know you can't bring a loaded gun onto a flight? There was no word on charges for the man, who did have a valid New York state pistol permit, the gun was voluntarily surrendered for destruction. Hopefully he at least got a slap on the wrist.
