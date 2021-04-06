I got my Fauci Ouchie a couple of weeks ago and am scheduled to be fully vaccinated by mid-April. Let me be clear, although I do believe that vaccination prevents the spread and is overall good for society, I don’t believe encouraging New York businesses to use vaccination passports is the answer. Depriving people of enjoying life without getting vaccinated or tested is a barrier to equity, will bring up a slew of ethical concerns, and will hurt Western New York’s economy.
Moreover, it has been widely acknowledged that Western New York has been struggling with availability from the get-go. While I qualified in February, I was only able to secure an appointment for the end of March and even then, I had to drive to Rochester. This is because mass vaccine sites around Buffalo perpetually had no availability.
Although most New Yorkers will be eligible as of today, it looks like the earliest appointment in Erie County is in May. By the time vaccination is open to everyone, the number of people who will need it for vaccination passports to be equitably used will be overwhelming. Pushing businesses to use vaccination passports to admit people to events will slow down the economy in the western region yet again.
Although one can say that vaccination is not the only way to prove your eligibility and a negative Covid or antigen test are also acceptable options, yet again, this is a problem. Key Bank Arena, which has opened up four Sabres games to the general audience, requires proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test. This comes with a cost of $30 to $64 per test, an added expense to the already hefty price of the tickets.
Surely things like that will deter people from spending money in the region. After struggling through declining incomes through the pandemic, it is hard to justify as an added expense. Young people, who are the last to become eligible to receive the vaccine, will get a shorter end of the stick. While they tend to be the ones who go out and attend the events and spend money, they are the least likely to be vaccinated. Surely this will hurt businesses already struggling through the pandemic.
Everyone in the state of New York has the right to privacy of their medical information that the vaccine passport can jeopardize. There is no guarantee that this information won’t be hacked or somehow used against us in the future. It is reckless to push large and small businesses to use this technology, without making sure it is secure, protects privacy, and is able to integrate with other similar systems.
What is more, this step begs the question of whether vaccination passports will eventually become mandatory, and will they aggregate other sensitive information beyond vaccination?
Instead of occupying themselves with how to create new barriers to the normal functioning of the economy, New York legislators should be concerned about how to make vaccines available to all residents who choose to do so. Educating people on the benefits of vaccines and making sure it is available to those who choose to should be the priority. Mandating anything and pushing businesses to engage in the questionable practices of requiring a vaccine passport is restrictive, unethical, and brings up data security concerns. After all, no one needs that type of surveillance to be able to go and spend their own money.
Jen Sidorova of Buffalo is a contributor at Young Voices and a policy analyst at the Reason Foundation.
