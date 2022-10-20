Jim Shultz's commentary "Sentencing our children to an aging body" really resonates with me. As I near 80 years of age, I also worry about what's in store for my grandchildren who range in age from 3 to 35. Schools and parents are encountering rising climate anxiety among children and teenagers. Their fears are terrifyingly real. We must support climate-friendly public policy and candidates who are climate leaders. Our current federal and state governments are both taking action to avert the worst outcomes of the climate crisis. We can thank them in the voting booth, and reject climate denialists.
The Biden Administration, with the help of Democrats in Congress, has achieved the Inflation Reduction Act, which will bring unprecedented investment in getting us off fossil fuels and onto clean renewable energy, improving climate resiliency to make us safer, fighting climate injustice and helping to electrify our homes and cars. Governor Hochul is upholding New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandates with her focus on increasing renewable energy here and phasing out internal combustion engine cars.
A lot of us adults are thinking this climate action will be tough on our pocketbooks. The changes we will need to make are hard. But switching from oil and gas, with their unpredictable price hikes, to energy-efficient air source heat pumps once our furnaces and boilers give out, will save us money. There are federal and state tax credits and incentives to help us out with that and with buying an electric car. (P.S. It doesn't have to be a pricey Tesla. Kia, Hyundai, Chevrolet and Ford make EVs too.) I researched heat pump technology a few years back and consider it the best case scenario for my home and the incentives will improve the bottom line.
We should also vote for state legislators who back the All-Electric Building Act, which will prevent gas hook-ups in new construction. Whatever gas infrastructure we avoid — new hook-ups, gas plants or pipelines — saves us all money, because it's the consumer who pays for them. That's how gas companies make their money.
We should especially not be fooled by gas companies telling us that change has to happen slowly, their latest bit of self-serving ad copy, or that biomass, hydrogen or "renewable natural gas" are clean. They are not and it's all self-serving nonsense. Solar and wind projects can co-exist with our rural environment and daily lives.
Action fights despair. Vote for our climate, and make sure our political leaders stick to their climate convictions. Let's make a better, healthier and fairer world for future generations.
