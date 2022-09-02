Republicans are rightfully proud. Perseverance, tenacity and a heartfelt righteousness have produced results decades in the making: a majority conservative U.S. Supreme Court, the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, a support base entrenched in Republican ideology. These successes are solid and will not be changed for years to come. Congratulations are due.
Republicans are in a unique position to continue their successes on a bigger platform than personal feelings. The world is crying out for leadership and results in dealing with climate change, sensible gun legislation, income equity, education, and opportunity for all, not just for the rich. Stripped of the dog whistle rhetoric employed by political parties, it is undeniably true that all these issues and more are tearing our country apart and the delay in addressing them is only making it worse now and for our future.
On Aug. 16, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a sweeping health care, climate and tax bill, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Here are just a few examples of how this will impact all Americans:
— Medicare can now negotiate directly with drugmakers on the price of prescription medicines, projected to save the federal government and Americans billions of dollars. Seniors will have their out-of-pocket prescriptions costs capped at $2,000 and have access to free vaccines. A $35 cap on insulin was challenged by Republicans but remains intact for Medicare recipients. It is estimated that over 30 million Americans have diabetes and approximately 7.4 million of them require daily insulin.
— The bill puts in place the largest single American investment to slow global warming. It will help the U.S. cut greenhouse gas emissions about 40% below 2005 levels by the end of this decade by supporting renewable energy infrastructure and much more. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III called climate change an existential threat adding, "Climate change is making the world more unsafe, and we need to act."
— Wealthy corporations that report more than $1 billion in annual income will see a new 15% minimum tax on profits. The Trump administration tax changes profited the top wealthiest 1% of Americans, who received 88.5% of the tax benefits. That left the rest of us, 99% of the population, to share the remaining 1.5% of those tax benefits.
— Our nation’s deficit will be reduced by about $264 billion over the next decade. Under the Trump administration, the deficit grew by $7.8 trillion, about 40% over what it was when Barack Obama left office.
Because of partisan politics, not one Republican voted for this bill despite forcing cuts to the original legislation that included free universal pre-kindergarten, an expansion of Medicare and new aid for low-income families.
When you go to the voting booth this year, think about what your party has accomplished and what more needs to be done.
This is the year you can really make a difference for your fellow Americans and the world: cast your votes for the Democratic Party.
