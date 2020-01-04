Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.