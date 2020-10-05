"Make America Great Again." The man who introduced that cliche into the social fabric could not have stated it any better.
So what was it that made America great in the past? Of course, it was the American people — the population in its entirety, with our individual standout American leaders, who helped us to achieve this greatness. We did not become a great America overnight. It was a long, arduous, many times insufferable, drawn out American journey. We made it together.
With the exception of the bloody civil war, Americans have, generally speaking, gotten along quite well, with each individual to his or her own social class, race, creed, religion, political beliefs and so forth. We weren't perfect, nor will we ever be, although we might wish to create a more perfect union.
So, where have we gone wrong? I believe, regrettably, we have forgotten what made us great in the first place. We have stopped believing in ourselves and in our own abilities. We have decided that someone, not us, but someone, was responsible for our greatness, therefore someone else is to blame for the lack or loss of it.
Then along comes a man with a cliche and we are saved. But one of the things he can never save us from is our own prejudices. And, we could not be saved at all if not for the pandemic. It is not necessarily the man who has returned our greatness but it is instead that blasted, unholy, in fact satanic, fatal pandemic. Fatal to so many Americans and others around the globe that we find ourselves at a loss to comprehend just what has befallen us.
If not for the fact that the man with the cliche has allowed this virus to run rampant through the United States of America we could never have achieved our greatness again like we have now. Of course that begs the question: If we have achieved our goal, why won't the man with the cliche leave office voluntarily, defeated by a vote of Americans? Maybe it's because, like me, he still believes that there is more work to be done.
That's because we have only brought America back to its greatness for one reason and that is through the millions of healthcare workers across America, healthcare providers who have gone beyond their calling, beyond burnout, to save the lives of thousands of American Covid-19 patients. All the while, they have had to bear the cold and crushing burden of watching others suffer helplessly and then leave this life, alone and in agony. Their spirit in giving of their own tears as they treat our loved ones, friends and ourselves is beyond earthly description. It is they, because of the runaway, rampant pandemic, who are the great Americans.
The rest of us have a lot of catching up to do. Simple things — wear a mask, wash hands and keep your distance — not really much of a sacrifice. But it is Americans doing what Americans do for the benefit of each other; actions which prove we have the ability to become great again, that for which we pine.
We have strayed. We need to understand that voicing our unhappiness, by such means as driving our loud vehicle through a quiet neighborhood, only serves to demonstrate a helplessness and lack of caring for those we disrupt. Greatness again can only be attained together and from within ourselves. We should ask the question of ourselves: Why should we be allowed to ride to greatness on the backs of those "real" great Americans who are giving so much of themselves to the rest of us?
Not the stock market, not the dictation of one man, not lies and empty promises, just a total effort to find our own greatness again from within: That is our only way forward. Otherwise perhaps you too should begin sweeping down the street in front of your home or business, just like they do in Moscow.
Bob Farnham resides in Lockport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.