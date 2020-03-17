My wife and I, as a cancer-surviving septuagenarian couple, are social distancing and self-isolating in our Lockport home bunker as the coronavirus wages war against our New York communities.
From the bunker, much time is available for listening to expert opinion, reading science, medicine, ethics, and law, and reflecting.
Our perspectives come from our life career experiences.
My wife has had a 40-year ICU nursing career providing one-on-one patient care for persons in extreme medical difficulties, often on ventilators and many times isolated from others due to their contagious conditions.
I have a diverse 40-year public service career in many roles with my end of days focus being on civics and civility. My roles included being a combat infantryman waging war in malaria-ridden Vietnam and Cambodia jungles, advising city councils through crises as a city attorney, managing local governments in hard times as a county and city manager, and being a leader in incident command and homeland defense teams devoted to taking on terrorist attacks, natural disasters and public health crises.
We want to say to our fellow Lockport friends, neighbors and residents that this is a war between our world and the virus world. The way to eventual victory is not by incremental steps or halfway measures. We, the people, need to lead an all-out, total response as the combatants on the front lines of lowering the curve projected for the coronavirus attack.
We suggest for others’ consideration that everyone in our communities shut down and socially distance and isolate themselves in their residences now without delay. We suggest all levels of government collaborate and provide the necessary support for we, the people, on the front lines.
The multi-level collaborative government response should produce outcomes to provide the personnel, tools, technologies and places required to care for persons attacked by the coronavirus that cannot remain in self-isolation, The multi-level collaborative government response should create a 360-degree essentials support system for persons social distancing and self-isolating in their residences. The government should also create places for persons without homes or residences to social distance and self-isolate.
Time is of the essence underlies our suggestions. We, the people, must lead while demanding that elected leaders to whom we have delegated leadership tasks by our votes get on the stick and produce the support outcomes needed ASAP.
Gregory Lewis resides in Lockport.
