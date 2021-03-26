Cool in the summer, warm in the winter.
The Weatherization Assistance Program was created at the federal level in 1976 in response to a national energy crisis. Since its inception, it has continued to serve as the nation's core program for delivering energy-efficient services to low income households in every state in America with priority given to the elderly, persons with disabilities, and households with children.
New York State's Weatherization Program is run through a statewide network of local, grassroots service providers, including community action agencies. Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. is the designated organization for providing weatherization services to qualified residents in Niagara County. Under contract with New York State home and Community Renewal, Niagara Community Action Program, Inc. performs vital services such as the identification of energy-saving measures. Such measures include weather stripping, caulking around doors and windows, repairing broken windows and/or outside doors, insulating walls and ceilings and addressing health and safety issues.
Weatherization helps families stay cool in the summer and warm in the winter, lowers their fuel bills, makes their homes more energy efficient, and eases the energy demand across the nation. By reducing energy demand, we protect our environment and strengthen our economy.
To see if you qualify, give Niagara Community Action Program a call at (716) 285-9681.
David Harris is Niagara Community Action Program's weatherization supervisor.
