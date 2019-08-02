When apathy is not an option  

My mother loved listening to music. While my father's side of the family consisted of singers and musicians, my mom made sure that our home was filled with the sound of music.
Some of my earliest childhood memories are of playing "orchestra conductor" with my big brother Bill, while listening to the works of Beethoven, Handel, Mozart and Bach.
Some of my sweetest remembrances are of coming home from school to my mother's love, and to an incredible variety of songs playing in the background. Her record collection was extensive and diverse; from classical to spiritual, from Broadway to holiday, from baroque to jazz, I owe my broad music appreciation to the mother who made sure that listening to music was as much a part of my life as learning to play various instruments and sing.
One of my mom's favorite singers was Nat King Cole. She had an extensive collection of his albums, and to this day, even a remake of his songs will make me smile. Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer is one of the fun recordings that I loved to hear my mother play; the chorus gives a picture-perfect view of how wonderful summer can be, especially on a warm, peaceful afternoon.
Right now, as we begin the month of August, I am aware just how wonderful this summer has been. Our fair, lovely, historic Lockport has been abuzz with more tourists, festivals, performances and activities than I've ever seen before. I was just speaking to the parents of one of my voice students about how they entertained family and friends from out of town with the many attractions available right here in the city. I confess that my husband and I have topped off many an activity-filled day with luscious scoops of my favorite Lake Effect ice cream, salty carmel paired with sponge candy. Yum!
Before we realize it, summer days will noticeably shorten and the weeks will speed towards back-to-school, cooler weather, fiscal year end activities, football and fall. The fact that the presidential debates are already taking up multiple news nights reminds us that no matter how "lazy and hazy" summer may be, when it comes to matters of great importance, we can't fall back on the excuse of apathy. As citizens of the United States of America, we all bear the responsibility to be informed, to be registered to vote, and to take seriously the selection of our political leaders, on all levels.
Elections matter. Apathy is a luxury we can't afford. Whether we recognize it or not, we all live with the consequences of elections. So, I put forth a friendly challenge: not to argue, badger or judge, but to encourage those in our circles of influence, who may not be registered or planning to vote, to do so; especially those who may have either come of age or moved to a different city.
When apathy is not an option, taking action is. I hope we will choose to be friendly people of action.
Jackie Davis of Lockport is an experienced inspirational vocalist, musician and music instructor. Her column is published every other Friday in the Union-Sun & Journal. Contact her at jackiedavis.music.words@gmail.com .
Lazy Hazy Crazy Days of Summer
"Roll out those lazy hazy crazy days of summer;
Those days of soda, and pretzels and beer;
Roll out those lazy hazy crazy days of summer
You'll wish that summer will always be here."
— Recording by Nat King Cole, lyrics and music by Hans Careste and Charles Tobias
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.