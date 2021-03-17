As the Biden administration takes a victory lap, praising its new American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion price tag will be sold as a forgone conclusion; the cost of protecting people in need at this time.
You won’t hear that the relief is riddled with enough waste and fat to fill a butcher’s trash bin.
According to President Biden, “This plan will get checks out the door starting this month to the Americans that so desperately need the help.” In reality, there is absolutely no requirement to show actual loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the funding rolls out, millions of perfectly healthy, fully-employed Americans will receive checks.
In fact, over the past year, many individuals with no changes in employment or compensation will have received three checks from the U.S. government — $1,200, $600 and now $1,400 — totaling a $3,200 direct injection of cash, compliments of the taxpayer. If conservatives hadn’t stood firm in the Senate, this House bill would have paid to individuals making up to $100,000 per year.
Why?
Let’s all agree that small businesses, unemployed, underemployed, people with changes in homecare as well as many hospitals and schools need this financial help. A portion of the funding will go a long way in uplifting affected individuals and institutions and supporting these people — innocent Americans destroyed financially at no fault of their own — has been our common purpose in this mess.
However, many Americans will receive checks that have had absolutely no adverse effect on their compensation or overall financial health. Compounding the benefit, spending is down. More employees have been allowed to work from home and gatherings of all kinds have flatlined. While frustrating and isolating, financially, this has meant a year spending less money on gas, dining and shopping, allowing a significant portion of the population to retain more money in their bank accounts.
It’s no coincidence that the stock and housing markets are booming as people tuck away their new-found expendable income.
This can’t be the purpose of $2 trillion in taxpayer “rescue.” But don’t blame your neighbor. Americans didn’t even have to request the Covid paychecks, let alone define the terms.
Government spending is the problem. Our elected officials hold the burden of allocating taxpayer dollars appropriately and to define the “desperate need” our president mentioned.
Right now, our nation holds $28 trillion in debt as we sign on the additional $1.9 trillion in Covid funding. The New York State governor’s office announced a $61 billion deficit through 2024.
These are the stakes. An earthquake of debt that will send waves of taxation towards American shores with no clear plans to repay. It represents a generational change in our country’s fiscal health.
The mismanagement of taxpayer dollars during Covid shouldn’t surprise us. In businesses, families and as individuals, the rules are hard and simple — earn more than you spend or suffer the consequences. Earning money is hard, so spending must be smart.
The government isn’t beholden to those rules. It’s your money in their hands and there’s room to play loose poker with someone else’s chips.
As we all huddle to support those in need, it’s hard not to notice that the funds could have been better used, stretched further. Eliminate the waste and spend money on those in true need. It’s such a simple concept that our elected officials can’t seems to get right.
The government’s fiscal prescriptions during Covid have simply been too broad. It remains true that a larger portion of our dollars could have been saved, or more heavily applied to those in true need — unemployed, underemployed, small businesses, front-line workers, elderly and those with comorbidities; sharp and focused spending of taxpayers' dollars to have the greatest effect.
Looking to the future, the Biden administration will consider the payment of student loan debt, some suggest up to $50,000 per student. It could cost another trillion.
We don’t even have an infrastructure bill yet. The waves will soon head into shore.
Treg Lewis is the operations lead for Relco Systems Inc. in Lockport.
