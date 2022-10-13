U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was firing up the crowd at a recent Save America rally.
“I’m not going to mince words with you all,” she said. “Democrats want Republicans dead, and they’ve already started the killings.”
Excuse me? Democrats want Republicans dead?
Greene cited two examples.
“An 18-year-old boy was run down by a Democrat driver who confessed to killing the teenager simply because he was a Republican,” she said, shaking her head in disgust.
She paused for the jeers before going on.
“Even right here in Michigan,” she said, “just last week, an 83-year-old woman was shot in the back for advocating for the unborn.”
The first case was in North Dakota where police say 41-year-old Shannon Brandt admitted running over a teenager named Cayler Ellingson. Brandt told a 911 operator he believed Ellingson was part of a “Republican extremist group” that was coming to get him.
North Dakota Highway Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind told Fox News there was no evidence to support Brandt’s claim that the teen was a Republican extremist.
One neighbor told a reporter Brandt had been “nuts his whole life.” Another said the man had been known to go on rampages when he had too much to drink.
The second case also wasn’t quite the way Greene portrayed it. First off, the gunshot victim, Joan Jacobson, is far from dead. She actually drove herself to the police station to file a report.
Her assailant, 74-year-old Richard Harvey, says the whole thing was an accident. He faces a felony count of assault with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor firearms charges.
Harvey’s wife, Sharon, said her husband wasn’t motivated by an abortion stance. He was simply trying to get a stubborn canvasser to leave.
“She was told half a dozen to a dozen times,” Sharon Harvey said. “My granddaughter came out on the porch and told her, ‘My grandma told you to leave; you need to leave now.’ Richard told her three different times to go, and she refused.”
Jacobson says she was walking away when Richard Harvey came out of the barn holding a gun.
“I no sooner saw the man when I heard the shot, and I felt pain,” she said. “I was so stunned. He didn’t say anything to me. She didn’t say anything to me. I didn’t say anything to them.”
The two women had been arguing about a statewide ballot initiative to codify a woman’s right to choose.
“She would not take the fact that I was going to vote yes on Proposal 3 as an answer,” Sharon said. “She didn’t care. She didn’t care. I told her, I says, ‘Women are going to die. I nearly died.’ She says, ‘Well you didn’t, did you?’”
Jacobson insists she was only trying to clarify the current law.
“I just said twice to her, I said, ‘Well, the life of the mother is an exception,’” she recalled.
To Prosecutor Kyle Butler, the debate is irrelevant.
“The discussion that they had, the topic they were discussing, makes no matter to me whatsoever,” he said. “It makes no matter to the law enforcement agencies. Someone got shot. That’s what I’m looking at. That’s what I’m trying to analyze here.”
Neither case is evidence of the sort of left-wing conspiracy Greene suggested. Then again, her incendiary rhetoric doesn’t depend much on facts.
“Joe Biden has declared every freedom-loving American an enemy of the state,” she told the loyal supporters of one Donald J. Trump.
“But under Republicans, we will take back our country from the communists who have stolen it and want us to disappear. We will expose the unelected bureaucrats, the real enemies within, who have abused their power and declared political warfare on the greatest president this country has ever had.”
The crowd went wild.
