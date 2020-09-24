When you don't know who to believe

It was media theoretician Marshall McLuhan who told the story of a Bedouin fellow — of the nomadic, desert-dwelling Arab population that specialized in not having a lot of possessions, the easier to be nomadic — who stopped whatever he was doing when the sun indicated it was noon and pulled out a tiny portable radio so he could hear the daily news from the BBC. He spoke no English, but he understood that this stuff was important, so he listened.
These days I feel somewhere between him in temperament and some relatives of mine who lived under authoritarian governments in eastern Europe. Broadcast and print journalism, to them, was rubbish, mere parroting of the party line, and when a television announcer said “Good news tonight, film at eleven!” it meant that tractor production in Ukraine was improved, or some similar indication of a story that in no way impacted their lives.
Among recent news stories are several involving the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC, a U.S. government operation of the Department of Health and Human Services, has for years offered bland but factual information. Get a flu shot, for example. Their statistical data has been regarded as resolute and factual. Whether you’re writing a sixth-grade paper or a Ph.D. dissertation, it has been a reliable source, as valuable to those outside this country as to those within it.
Well, politics is like sand in that Bedouin guy’s desert. It gets into everything.
CDC has explained that the COVID-19 virus spreads primarily by airborne particles, by larger droplets that can move past the now-standard unit of six feet of separation, or maybe it’s something else.
On Monday morning this week, the CDC changed its web page, removing language saying it was “possible” that it spreads via airborne transmission. The guidelines have had three revisions, and two over the weekend, since May.
All right. What am I to believe? And why does perhaps the most respected agency in U.S. government flip-flop? And would it be a stretch to think that some political party in the midst of an election campaign might want to pressure anyone in the CDC? That’s the CDC, incidentally, which can no longer offer information to the public unless government-appointed bureaucrats at HHS approve it.
The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure’s concern last week was an aircraft called the Boring 737 Max, which in recent years has had two spectacular crashes leading to the deaths of nearly 350 customers, and a years-long embargo on flying the plane. The committee’s report blamed Boeing for hurrying development of the plane and its software, and for a “culture of concealment.” It saved most of the excoriation for the Federal Aviation Administration, though, the government watchdog for ensuring planes are safe to fly.
“Multiple career FAA officials have documented examples where FAA management overruled a determination of the FAA’s own technical experts at the behest of Boeing. These examples are consistent with results of a recent draft FAA employee 'safety culture' survey that showed many FAA employees believed its senior leaders are more concerned with helping industry achieve its goals and are not held accountable for safety-related decisions.”
That’s straight from the 238-page committee report.
These are only two examples, but let’s review: government meddling and the needs of competitive capitalism overrule science, and even physics. The bastions of unadulterated data have been corrupted. The information has been filtered through the offices of individuals who first analyze its personal effect before it is available to the public.
I can see why citizens who watch Fox News only watch Fox News. The same with MSNBC. It is his or her only available source of what he or she regards as credible information.
Since I intend to breathe earth’s atmosphere a little while longer, and perhaps fly in a plane that will take off and land successfully, I find myself turning to news agencies not relying on the U.S. government. It is hard to admit but I really have trouble trusting this government these days.
The BBC. The CBC. Any number of European news websites. The World Health Organization, perhaps the most trusted source of medical information on Earth, discounting the grounds of the White House. More and more, that is where I go for the science behind the news.
You can stand up and cheer about how this is the greatest country in the world, and I’d agree, but more and more I carry a sense of doubt. Maybe because it’s an election year. Persuasion, and perversion of facts, are everywhere. Then again, maybe not.
