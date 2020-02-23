As a resident of the town of Hartland I felt the need to mention a comment I made at a recent public meeting with our town board.
Recently, several townships in Niagara County have been approached about building industrial solar farms. EDF, in our town's case, had canvased the area seeking to do so, waving promised money to the land owners and painting an elaborate picture of all the money the town would receive and how we need to jump on this opportunity or miss out.
One needs to ask “Why shouldn’t we do this?” There are many unanswered questions that come to mind. Among the hazards that a project of this magnitude presents to the neighboring residents, we can’t ignore the fact that homeowner property insurance rates increase anywhere within the blast radius of these lithium/ion battery stations.
There's a notion that government, especially when it colludes with a big business, will be forthright and look out for the interests of the residents affected by some latest scheme. We need look no further than historical examples for sage advice.
While at the meeting, the event that came to mind immediately was Urban Renewal and how it decimated downtown Lockport under the promise of a new revitalized city. That was a great choice: money thrown out, hook swallowed, and a city gutted for decades.
I recall a visit to a town called Holly in Michigan, that looked like Lockport circa 1960; they did not demolish, they rebuilt the old, preserving the city’s charm. I could only imagine Lockport had it held on for 10 years or more, a city like Holly but with the Erie Canal and all the other points of interest, what a destination to be sure.
Let’s not forget Niagara Falls, they caved in too. I can still remember dump trucks full of debris from demolished buildings filling in the canal that formerly connected the river to the Schoellkopf Power Station ... history disappearing for the next shiny thing, but hey, they got a convention center ... failing into a casino, and Niagara Falls continues to languish.
There are so many other examples to draw from. How about the NY Lottery? That worked out well for education costs, not! Or the promise that when the bonds for the New York State Thruway construction were paid off the tolls would end, but no, it remains to pay for the upkeep.
Certainly I’m off point by now — or am I? There are no guarantees here, unproven safety, corporate dollars promised by people who can afford better lawyers and accountants than we can, or using an area not designated or zoned industrial, looking to exploit a trusting neighborly countryside.
This whole debacle is fueled by a governor that has an agenda and aspirations that don’t align with good God-fearing folk. I for one have no interest in being a lab rat for his “no fossil fuel by 2040.”
Let me conclude with this quote from Edmund Burke: “Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
Please go to www.nogridsolarwny.com for reliable information.
Dan Jenks resides in Gasport.
