Why was I born? Because ...

My physical therapist, John, who I visit due to a broken leg, has a whiteboard in his treatment room showing “This week’s words of wisdom.” Recently the wisdom was, “There are two important days in your life. The day you were born and the day you find out why.”
I have thought about this quote a bit. The day I was born is an easy one, but it is really difficult for me to know my “why.” There are many things that could qualify.
I remember meeting my wife, Donna, at a birthday party that I crashed with a friend of mine, Pat Lawrence. It was wild during the 60s, the decade of hippies and rock 'n roll. I picked her up, this shy, Irish Roman Catholic girl and carried her off to a corner loudly proclaiming, “This one’s mine.” Perhaps meeting her and starting our life together was why I was born.
Once, as I was driving home, I saw a man abusing a woman. I drove around the block and when I pulled up, he saw me, got in his car and sped off. The woman was traumatized and crying. I calmed her down and offered her a ride. Perhaps this was why I was born, to save this woman from a beatdown.
I was waiting in the grocery store checkout line one day and there was a woman in front of me with a small child. He had a toy in his hand that he wanted her to buy. She was paying for her groceries with an EBT card. For the items that she couldn’t use the EBT to cover, she was counting out her change. She had enough to pay for these items but not enough to pay for that toy. She told her child he couldn’t have it and he started crying. At that point, I told the cashier to put it on my bill. The woman met me outside the store and tried to give me what little money she had and I told her it was no problem for me, the only repayment I required was that she show a random act of kindness to a stranger. She needed help at that moment and perhaps this was why I was born.
Another time I was behind an elderly woman who was digging through her well-worn purse, digging out quarters, nickels and dimes to pay for her groceries. I reached into my wallet and handed the cashier a $5 bill and told them both, “I got it.” Perhaps this was why I was born, to help feed a senior citizen.
When I was laid up with cancer, I counted on a food pantry to help feed my wife and me. After I got on my feet again, I saved a few hundred dollars, put it into an envelope, went down there and gave it to them. When they asked if I wanted a receipt, I told them no, they were there for me when I needed help and I was just returning the favor. Perhaps repaying a kindness was why I was born.
I was driving along Transit Road, on my way to dinner with Donna when I witnessed a horrific auto crash. One of the vehicles went into a ditch, then came out and hit a building. Without thinking at all, I jumped out of my car and ran over. The ignition was still on so I reached through the window and turned it off. Then I, with the help of a few other people, got the driver’s side door open. We helped the driver out of the car and sat them down until the paramedics came. Perhaps my "why I was born" was to help this person.
Coming home from a second-shift job one night, I saw a car drive off the road and roll a few times. When I went to check on the occupants, I found the driver was partially ejected and trapped under the car, the open door pressing on his chest and making it difficult for him to breathe. I grabbed the door and with all the strength I could muster lifted the door off him. Thank you, adrenaline. Other people arrived and helped me hold the door off him while a few of them went to get help. After the volunteer firemen arrived and extracted him, they told me that keeping the door off his chest probably saved his life. Perhaps this was why I was born, to help save this man’s life.
As I think about it, there probably is no one reason why I was born. I realize it wasn’t just one day, month or year. My why is, I was born was to meet my wife and raise three wonderful children, to help the less fortunate, to help feed a senior citizen, to make a small child happy, to save a life and/or to protect someone from abuse. Trying to limit the reason(s) to just one is short-sighted.
Norb Rug resides in Lockport. Contact him at nrug@juno.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.