Artist Jonathan Martinez, 22, center, whose Mexican parents first worked on farms when they arrived in the U.S. more than two decades ago, holds a hand-painted sign as he protests along with his sister Paola, right, a 19-year-old cosmetology student, against Florida Senate bill 1718, which imposes restrictions on undocumented immigrants, Thursday in Immokalee, Fla. Paola holds a sign reading, in Spanish, "We are this country's strength," while another woman holds a Spanish sign reading "We are here and we aren't leaving." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)