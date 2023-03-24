The COVID-19 virus emerged a little more than three years ago and swiftly became a global pandemic. Its effects will be felt for years to come.
But even with the virus now endemic rather than pandemic, a fraught question remains: From where did it come?
COVID’s origins were, and remain, immaterial in some aspects. It matters not to the people who died, the businesses that went under or the children whose education was stunted if the virus leaked out of a lab or leapt from animals to humans. It got here, and we have to cope with wherever it is going.
But public health experts have more than curiosity behind their desire to understand COVID’s origins. If it got out of China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology — as some suspect — how did it get out, and what can be done to prevent future leaks? The same applies to the “zoonotic spillover” theory, which ties the virus to a “wet market” in the same Chinese city.
The question is of import — less about this virus than about future viruses.
China’s government is habitually secretive, and its chronic fear of transparency is certainly on display in this matter. It restricted a World Health Organization investigation early in the pandemic, and today goes so far as to deny that the virus first emerged in Wuhan.
Relations between the United States and China are strained, and pretty much anything Beijing does or says is regarded with suspicion in Washington. This doubtless bolsters the lab theory among U.S. policy makers.
Last month the U.S. Energy Department said it believed the virus came out of a lab, although the agency also said it had “low confidence” in that conclusion. The director of the FBI followed by saying his department had “for quite some time now” favored the lab theory.
On the other hand, last week it was reported that a sample taken in a Wuhan market in early 2020 showed genetic traces of both the coronavirus and a raccoon dog. This supports, but does not prove, the theory that the pandemic started through natural spillover from animals.
President Joe Biden this week signed legislation directing the director of intelligence to declassify intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology. We should not expect the report to be definitive. There is no clear consensus on COVID’s origin, and there may never be.
But policy makers, and in particular those outside the realm of public health, should avoid the temptation to cherry-pick the evidence. Seizing on the lab theory to justify further animosity with China would repeat the errors of the George W. Bush administration, which 20 years ago actively looked for reasons to invade Iraq. We have legitimate complaints with Beijing; there is no need to seek flimsy ones.
