Historic Palace Theatre has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the John R. Oishei Foundation in support of its "Act II — A Grand Restoration" campaign.
Two phases of renovations have already been undertaken as part of a four-year, $3.3 million campaign to renovate and restore the nearly century-old theater. Work on the outer lobby and interior plaster was completed in October 2018 and upgrades to the concession and bar area were unveiled this past November, along with a new merchandise area.
The Oishei Foundation funds will go towards a new rigging system, orchestra pit updates and soft goods such as curtains, according to Lizzie Schratz, theater marketing director.
When Act II was announced in March 2018, the long-term fundraising goal was $2.1 million. Since then, the goal was raised as more small projects were added, Schratz said.
"The goal of this project is to provide patrons and performers the modern comforts they require, attract more events and visitors to Lockport's downtown, and preserve this historic theater for future generations to enjoy," she said.
Added Executive Director Christopher Parada, “This generous gift from The John R. Oishei Foundation brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of re-establishing the Palace as a high-quality venue in Western New York’s thriving theater and performance community, while continuing to be a positive influence on local families and the community.”
The Palace was built in 1925, by Charles Dickenson. Today it's owned and operated by a non-profit entity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.