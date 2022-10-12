Newfane Central School District will host a Panther Field grand opening celebration at 6 p.m. Saturday, ahead of the varsity football team's 7 p.m. game with the Lackawanna Steelers. It'll be the first football game played under the lights at the new stadium at Newfane High School.
Panther Field grand opening set for Saturday night
