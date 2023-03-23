NEWFANE — Area high school students will be able to get their dream dress or suit for prom at no cost to them thanks to the Newfane Alumni Association.
The association's third annual Panther Pretty event will unfold on Saturday at Newfane United Methodist Church, 2699 Main St.
“We don't want anybody to feel like they can't have a dress that is perfect for them,” Jill Keys, alumni association board member, said.
Any high school student in Niagara County is welcome to come and pick out a dress or suit to wear to their prom.
“We don't require anything else to walk through the door,” alumni association vice president Lara MacFarlane said. “They can come here and find something that they're going to feel beautiful in and it's not going to be at any cost or hardship to them or their family.”
The Panther Pretty boutique features a mixture of new and gently used prom dresses and suits all acquired from donations by local businesses and community members.
“They want to see their donations being worn or see them being used for an event that stays right in the community,” Keys said.
Keys came up with the idea for Panther Pretty with MacFarlane in her Newfane HIGH SCHOOL? classroom.
“The pandemic hit families really, really hard financially,” MacFarlane said. “So, we kind of saw this as a way to lessen the burden, and each year it has grown exponentially. I expect this year to be our biggest year.”
In its first year, the Panther Pretty boutique was visited by about 10 Newfane High School students. As the outreach was expanded to other high schools in the county, patronage increased; the boutique had approximately 100 students come in last year.
“Our volunteers were running up and down stairs, putting people in the kitchen to change, because we ran out of changing rooms,” Keys recalled.
The organizers feel much more prepared for the approximately 200 students they anticipate coming this year. The upstairs rooms in the church will have a “wall to wall” of dresses and fitting rooms. There will be additional fitting rooms downstairs as well.
Keys and MacFarlane said they have gotten full support every step of the way from the schools and community.
“The collaboration is huge. That's a great thing for us because then it's just our vision coming to fruition,” MacFarlane said.
In addition to dresses and suits, community members and businesses have donated shoes, jewelry and other accessories.
The boutique will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Keys said the alumni association is always accepting donations and plans to continue and grow Panther Pretty into the future.
“As long as the community continues to give, we’ll keep hosting,” she said.
