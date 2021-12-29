Parks seek applicants through Friday  

With the new year just around the corner, we’ll be making our various commitments, more exercise, quitting smoking, and cutting back on social media. Some may even make a pledge to get back into the workforce or change jobs.
If you’re thinking of a resolution including the last of those, the New York State Parks may be able to help you, but you will have to act fast.
Friday is the last day to get your application in for Seasonal Park Ranger positions.
A parks official said Rangers supplement the efforts of park police and work for the facility managers rather than for the Park Police.
According to the New York State parks website, Park Rangers assist Park Managers by protecting patrons and park property; their duties are wide-ranging in scope including patrolling campgrounds, beaches, cabin areas, marinas, trails, and park buildings; assisting with camping and boater registration and permits; confirming park entrances and exits are secure; helping with general security services for large events such as concerts, fairs, including monitoring and screening attendees or providing traffic and crowd control; and assisting with traffic management during peak periods.
Park Rangers respond to calls for assistance, summon emergency responders as needed and ensure that patrons and property are safe and secure until police arrive. In addition, Rangers would administer basic First Aid as trained and assist police with search and rescue efforts and fire prevention and suppression activities. In addition to their regular duties, Park Rangers may periodically assist staff at toll booths and perform bank runs and audits. Rangers also assist site staff in maintaining and closing facilities, swim facility safety, and similar.
Park Rangers are subject to the provisions of the Security Guard Act of 1993, are unarmed, and have neither peace nor police officer status. Park Rangers are generally hired to work from mid-May through Labor Day; some jobs may be extended beyond Labor Day at select locations.
“Keeping people safe when they visit our state parks is very, very important to us so we are looking forward to successfully starting up this program in the coming year," said Angela Berti, NYS Parks spokesperson. Berti also said that those hired locally will likely be placed at the various state parks in the Niagara Region.
The following qualifications for candidates are also listed at the state parks website:
Interviews will begin during the first couple weeks in January, said Berti. Hourly pay for the positions is $20.56.
Those who are interested must apply by Friday at https://parks.ny.gov/employment/
