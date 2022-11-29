The Town of Pendleton will conduct a tree lighting at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 at Pendleton Town Hall.
The small event will include crafts, coloring, singing, and the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m.
The Pendleton Historical Society will conduct a cookie sale and also give away complimentary popcorn and a free hot cocoa bar.
Santa will also be there, arriving via a Wendelville Fire Co. firetruck. Food pantry donations are welcomed and will be given to the Pendleton Food Pantry.
Violinists from Starpoint schools will also perform.
