"People have been waiting a long time."
These are the words of Mark McKee, owner of Mark McKee's Barber Shop on Quaker Road in Gasport. The reopening of Western New York is now in its next stage, Phase 2. This includes offices, real estate, in-store retail, automobile sales and repair, cleaning services, commercial building management and barbershops and salons.
The road to reopening has not been easy for many in the barbering profession, McKee said. Because many barbers, including himself, are sole proprietors, they do not usually employ anyone else and are ineligible for the aid that other businesses can receive. For himself, McKee said he received two $600 checks through the CARES Act. While he's not ungrateful, he noted unemployment benefits did not come through for this region. In short, it's been a long time to wait since March 21.
"Everybody's anxious," Mark said of the shutdown, explaining that prior to Tuesday he was fielding calls and texts from customers wanting an appointment and wasn't able to put a schedule in stone, due to the uncertainty of Phase II's start.
McKee said he can usually do 14 to 18 haircuts in a day and hopes to shave off a few minutes per customer by not offering special services like beard trimming.
"Just for the first three or four weeks," he said. "I'm going to get as many people as possible."
Not used to inactivity, McKee said he kept busy during the shutdown.
"I've accomplished a lot of things I haven't gotten to in years," he said. Along with getting a new sign, he cleaned up his shop a bit and made it more safe by setting up chairs outside and limiting the number of people inside. It's important to stay safe and he feels like he has to be responsible.
"A lot of elderly guys get their hair cut here," McKee said.
Other business operators in the area are also glad to be reopening. Ron Slaby of Kirk Starkweather said he's now able to fully open his lumberyard in Newfane.
"Construction was allowed to open on Phase One. We had done one job during the real pause of it, because it was an essential job for a company making hand sanitizer. Then, of course, in Phase One we started working in earnest. ... I think things are coming back faster than what we first anticipated."
In Wilson, Rob Mucha of Afishionado Sportsfishing observed the shutdown has taken a financial toll on locals and visitors alike. The charter boat business has loyal customers, many of whom may come back as fears are overcome by desire to enjoy the summer.
"I think business will probably be OK," he said. "If it's open and people are willing to wear their face masks, I think everybody is dying and itching to do something. So, if it's legal to do it, let's do it."
Dee's Bungalow also hopes to win back cancelled stays at their cottage in Olcott.
"Any bookings that we had for March and April, and halfway through May immediately canceled," operator Dee Wolleyhan said. "People weren't going to travel, we usually have the fishermen in the springtime, so, we lost a lot of bookings, and then as soon as Phase One started to happen, people started to call and started booking from that point on. But it affected us greatly."
