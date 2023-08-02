Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. Low near 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.