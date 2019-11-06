The chair of the Lockport Police Board of Commissioners resigned from his position late last month because of health issues he's been experiencing.
John "Tate" Pitrello resigned his position as police board chair and member of the police board on Oct. 23 because of what he described as "recent health issues."
"Over the past 30-plus years it has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Lockport in various capacities in city government, including terms as alderman, council president and membership on various boards and committees. My current position as a member of the police board, where I have served for many years, has been one of the most satisfying parts of my public service in city government," Pitrello wrote to Mayor Michelle Roman. "However, due to some recent health issues, I have been unable to fulfill my duties as police board president."
His resignation was effective immediately.
The police board will have to vote to appoint a new committee chair, according to Roman.
Roman said she is planning to appoint Cheryl Brown, a domestic violence advocate, in time to attend the next police board meeting.
"As a domestic violence advocate, she has had direct dealings with the police. She seemed like a good fit. She’s a civilian but understands some of the things they’re dealing with," Roman said, noting that Brown had the most experience with law enforcement without being a law enforcement officer.
Roman said she didn't appoint Brown or anyone right after Pitrello's resignation because the police board was interviewing police chief candidates and Roman was interviewing potential police board members.
"I couldn't do it (appoint a new police board member) at that quick of a pace," she said.
