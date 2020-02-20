Power Vista event to honor Black History Month

LEWISTON — The New York Power Authority will observe Black History Month with a special performance on Saturday by the African American Cultural Center at its admission-free Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston.
At 2 p.m. in the Power Vista Community Room, the African American Cultural Center and affiliates will bring to life the transition of highs and lows through the years of African Americans and the Vote. The presentation will be followed by a performance of the African Dance & Drum Company.
University Heights Arts Association members will create crafts with the public that tie in with Black History Month from noon to 3 p.m. Craft-makers can opt to display their crafts in the Power Vista for the remainder of the month. Girl Scouts of Western New York will also have a table at the event with information and giveaways.
In addition, guests are invited to enjoy the Power Vista’s state-of-the-art exhibits by taking a seat in the 4-D simulated ride, creating a transmission distribution system on a one-of-a-kind transmission grid table, building a dam or simulating the coordination of power across the state. Admission and parking are free.
For more information about this and other events at the Niagara Power Vista, email npvista@nypa.gov or call Niagara Project Power Vista at (716) 286-6661 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Niagara Power Vista is a free hands-on science playground at the Niagara Power Project with more than 50 state-of-the-art interactive exhibits. Operated by the New York Power Authority, the visitor center is designed for inquisitive minds of all ages with special emphasis on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) concepts and careers. Visitors can experience a virtual rollercoaster, build a dam, operate a power plant, run the state grid, watch digital portraits of Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison debate the benefits of alternating and direct current, and enjoy 350-foot-high views from an observation deck above the Niagara River. The Power Vista is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, excluding some holidays, with free parking. It is located at 5777 Lewiston Road (Route 104) in Lewiston.
For more information, call (716) 286-6661 or visit www.nypa.gov/niagarapowervista.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.