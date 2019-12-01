Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will honor a longtime physician and television anchor/reporter for their service to the hospital and the community at the 2020 Premier, Memorial’s annual black tie gala.
The event will be held Jan. 18 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, 310 Fourth St., Niagara Falls.
Gerald Gorman, M.D. serves as Memorial’s chief of emergency medicine and is a graduate of Cornell University and the Georgetown University Medical School. Dr. Gorman completed his residency training in emergency medicine at UB School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and has experience in emergency department ultrasound as well as in telemedicine and exercise stress testing.
Hospital officials say Dr. Gorman’s enthusiastic leadership contributes greatly to the continued success of Memorial’s ER1 Emergency Department. His passion and loyalty make him the ideal candidate for this recognition.
When it comes to giving back to the community, Memorial staff say the name that always comes to mind is that of popular WGRZ-TV2 News “On Your Side” anchor Maryalice Demler, who has covered notable world news events while always keeping her heart close to home.
A North Tonawanda native and graduate of Niagara University, Demler has received several prestigious reporting and broadcasting awards. Her community service has been recognized by the American Cancer Society, Business First’s Forty under 40 Award and Niagara University, which presented her with the St. Vincent de Paul Award.
In addition, she has served as Memorial’s emcee for The Premier over the past 15 years.
Demler will receive the Nancy Gara Spirit Award. The award is presented in memory of a Western New York banking executive and former medical center board member who was renowned for her positive attitude and personal commitment to serving the community.
Proceeds from the 2020 Premier will be dedicated to Memorial’s surgical services.
For tickets and information on sponsorship and donation opportunities, call the Memorial Medical Center Foundation at 278-4604.
