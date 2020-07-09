With absentee ballots counted, District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek has cemented her lead in the Democratic and Republican primaries for Niagara County Judge.
The three major elections — the Democratic presidential primary, the local primaries and the special election to fill New York's 27th Congressional District's seat — were conducted with physical voting, as well as an executive order from Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo allowed anyone to request an absentee ballot because of the pandemic.
On election night, the primary races for the Republican line and Democratic line in the Niagara County Judge race between Wojtaszek and Law Clerk Michael Benedict were the two closet races, with thousands of absentees ballots needing to be counted. Without absentees counted at the time, Wojtaszek received 3,989 votes in the Democratic primary and 4,412 in the Republican primary, with Benedict receiving 2,692 in the Democratic primary and 4,319 in the Republican primary.
Republican Elections Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato provided the newspaper with unofficial election results on Thursday that included the early voting, physical votes and absentees now as well.
Wojtaszek received 8,525 votes in the Democratic primary, 6,428 votes in the Republican primary, 409 in the Conservative primary, 86 in the Working Families primary, 50 in the Green Party primary, 22 in the Libertarian primary and 960 in the Independence primary.
Benedict received 6,114 votes in the Democratic primary, 6,162 votes in the Republican primary, 487 votes in the Conservative primary, 105 votes in the Working Families primary, 25 in the Green Party primary, 38 in the Libertarian primary and 596 in the Independence primary.
In the Independence Party primary for the district attorney race, Brian Seaman received 820 votes while John Ceretto II received 680 votes.
Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti received 10,197 votes in the Democratic primary and Lewiston Police Officer Brian Grear received 3,788 votes.
