Public hearings for a proposed solar energy systems law, as well as a battery energy storage systems law, are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at Hartland Town Hall. The two proposed laws were introduced at the Hartland Town Board’s Feb. 9 meeting.
Currently, the Ridge View Solar Project, a 2,000-acre solar array, has continued to be on the minds of Hartland residents. The project would put 350 megawatts into the grid, enough to power 90,000 households in New York.
Supervisor Ross Annable said in the minutes off the Feb. meeting, that the purpose of the public hearings and written correspondence “is to get everyone’s input in this as it might be needed.”
“This is a lengthy piece of legislation for the town. There are things that we know the state has already set standards on, but we are going to use this law to help mitigate some of those losses,” Annable said.
According to Drew Reilly, an engineer at Wendel who drafted the battery storage local law, “each municipality should have laws that take into consideration the community.”
Reilly said that New York State has models for regulating solar and battery storage, and that many local communities have their own laws on the subject, including the Town of Somerset’s solar law which was used as the basis for the solar systems law that was introduced at the Hartland Town Board meeting in February.
Long time critic of solar and battery storage, Barb Outten was present at the Feb. 9 meeting and took issue with both laws having been “derived from guidance from NYSERDA (New York State Energy Research and Development Authority) and other state documents that promote the agenda of Albany.”
“Here we see an example that Albany is dictating what needs to be put into the local laws to satisfy their political agenda, and yet, the opposing side has no voice to oppose the agenda of Albany, that stands the potential of using unproven technology in a rural agricultural community,” Outten said.
Annable said in a phone call, Tuesday, that he sees the use of the state models as "resources" and that they can be changed.
"Between our attorney and our engineer, I think they're providing us with the best laws to establish," he said.
The process to adjust the laws to suit the town will probably take more than two months and go through multiple public hearings, Annable said. As new information is brought up at the hearings, the law will be "tweaked" and another public hearing will be called on those changes, he said.
Annable also noted at the meeting that the permitting process for Ridge View Solar Project, proposed by EDF, a renewable energy company, may not occur “until next year."
“We will have these laws enacted so that they’re there so when the process begins we will be able to use those to mitigate and work through the process,” he said at the meeting. “That is where we are currently at.”
