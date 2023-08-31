A quesito is a pastry wrapped around cheese. It can be flavored or plain and if that sounds good, why not add a coffee or exotic drink like soursop? All will be found at Quesito Bar at 272 East Avenue, a new grab-n-go spot to be opened in the fall of 2023.
Yoselyn Rodriguez, the owner, came to Western New York in 2018 after experiencing a brush with danger as Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico. In the aftermath, she found herself with no job and her home was in shambles.
But Rodriguez was not helpless. She called her uncle, who lived in Buffalo and asked if he had any space. Soon after arriving, she found a job in Getzville as a public health technician and moved to Lockport to be close to it, as well as take advantage of the affordable rent.
Strangely enough, it wasn’t until she moved to Lockport that she learned how to make the delicious pastries of her youth.
“My grandmother was very jealous,” she said. “When she was cooking, you weren’t allowed in the kitchen.”
Instead, the entrepreneur learned by watching day-time television, particularly the ones to do with cooking, while her two newborn twin children, Stella and Michael, napped.
Rodriguez said she’d always had the inclination to start her own business. As a student at high school, she’d sell chocolate lollipops to her classmates, along with nuts and other snacks. These days her husband, Miguel, mans a table on Wednesdays at the farmer’s market between appointments as a physical trainer.
Rodriguez also makes batches of pastries wholesale for local restaurants such as Steamworks, Ava’s Corner Table and Terroir General Store. She’s also teamed up with other local businesses and will also sell treats for animals from the Doggie Shop at Quesito Bar.
Rodriguez said that the real motivation to start Quesito Bar was because, after moving, she just didn’t see anything to remind her of home.
“Looking for places to find my food here in the Lockport area was very difficult at that time. Food from my culture,” she said. “So I learned to bake them and now there’s this.”
Tentative hours for Quesito Bar will be Thursdays and Friday afternoons and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
