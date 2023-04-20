Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 75F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.