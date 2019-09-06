The Rivershore Foundation Raise the Roof Event will be held next week in Lewiston to support the development of an apartment project in Youngstown that will help people with special needs to live more independently.
The event will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednedsday at The Griffon House, 810 Center St., Lewiston. The event includes gourmet food and drinks, live music, basket raffle and silent auction.
Organizers of the event say there is a need for supportive housing for people with developmental disabilities in Niagara County and generous support from the community is going to help fill the void by helping to build the “Hinman Project.” The project will feature two connected apartment units have been designed to be fully accessible, allowing for wheelchair access and features to accommodate people with visual impairments. The apartment project will initially be home to four people with developmental disabilities and will serve more people over the years. The Rivershore Foundation needs the funds to make the plan a reality.
Regular tickets are $50 per person and VIP tickets are $75 per person, which may be purchased online at rivershorefoundation.org or at the event.
The Rivershore Foundation is grateful to its supporters, including Event Sponsor Upstate Pharmacy Ltd. and Platinum Sponsors Hodgson Russ LLP and Wegmans.
For more information, contact Melanie Brown at mbrown@people-inc.org or 716-817-7450.
Rivershore Foundation Inc., in coordination with People Inc., engages in public relations, lobbies for volunteers and raises funds for the benefit of program participants served by People Inc. in Niagara County. People Inc., a multispecialty non-profit health and human services agency, provides programs and services to more than 10,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, special needs, their families and older adults throughout Western New York and the Greater Rochester region.
