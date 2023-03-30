Educators and community members alike are on high alert following a recent spate of threats and violence in schools across the country.
Following a school shooting in Nashville this week that left six people dead, and a series of false threats about active shooters in schools across the country that caused Lockport High School to go into lockdown mode on Thursday, safety in schools is under a microscope.
Several school districts in Niagara County are continuing to find new ways to enhance the safety of both faculty and students.
“We make sure our schools are as buttoned up as possible,” Jake Reimer, superintendent of Barker Central School District, said.
Several districts identify a secure point of entry into school buildings as one of their top security concerns. They have already established, or are working on establishing, secure vestibles, where a visitor first enters a secured waiting area at the school entrance and then, upon verification by school personnel, is permitted access to the building.
While the elementary and junior-senior high schools in Barker are connected and can be accessed through multiple entrances, Reimer said they are looking to reduce the number of entrance points even further on school days to a single point of entry.
This secure entrance way is one part of an approved $25 million capital project for the district that is slated to be completed by fall 2025.
Reimer said Barker's secure vestibule will have bulletproof double doors and will require visitors to be screened before entering the school.
In the Newfane district, superintendent Michael Baumann said actions taken in other districts to secure school entrances influenced the Newfane board of education's decision to bolster security in their schools as well. The Newfane district also is in the midst of a capital project that includes providing secure vestibules in all school buildings.
“We make sure to monitor who is coming into the buildings and who has access to the students,” Baumann said.
Superintendent Jill Heck said Royalton-Hartland district schools already have secure vestibules / single points of entry. The district utilizes the Raptor System, a visitor management software, to screen all visitors before they enter the school building, she added.
The Barker, Newfane and Roy-Hart districts also employ at least one School Resource Officer.
In the Barker district, Reimer said, the presence of an SRO has also helped create additional collaborations between the district and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. This includes a sheriff's grant-funded Mutualink program through which an emergency communications tower will be installed on school property to assist response to emergency situations in both Niagara and Orleans counties.
While the superintendents say their districts are doing the best they can to provide a safe and secure environment for students and faculty, they would like to see more support from the state and federal governments.
“We would love to have targeted funding for more school resource officers and other measures for the safety of our students,” Heck said.
Baumann said he would like to see funds allocated for more SROs in Newfane schools as well as mental health resources and more counselors for students.
Reimer's wish list includes bullet-proof windows installed on every ground floor window in schools.
Such security measures aren't pleasing to the eye, but they can provide some reassurance, observed Mathis Calvin, superintendent of Lockport City School District.
“It’s allowed us to really demonstrate that all the work we’re doing around health and safety does work," he said during a Thursday press conference about the incident at Lockport High School.
Following that incident, Calvin added, discussion in the Lockport district is focused on finding the best ways to improve safety protocols.
“Once the incident is done, we debrief with the entire team,” Calvin said. “We try to figure how we continue to get better each and every time, so that things continue to get better as we move through incidences such as this one.”
