One veteran’s fight has continued even after he returned home from the battle field.
This battle didn’t involve any weapons or mass destruction, however, but instead was a fight to keep memories alive.
Korean War veteran and North Tonawanda resident Richard Briel has been writing, giving lectures and collecting memorabilia in an effort to make sure those who fought in the war are not forgotten as members of his generation begin to dwindle. Sandwiched between two longer lasting and higher profile wars, World War II and the Vietnam War, the Korean War is often referred to as the “Forgotten War.”
“Everything that should be remembered has been forgotten,” Briel said.
A part of that remembrance will be taking place on Sunday when Briel, along with 109 other Niagara County veterans who have received Purple Hearts will have their names added to county’s Purple Heart book. The ceremony will also include the unveiling of a new Purple Heart in front of the county courthouse in Lockport.
Briel, 91, served as a corporal in the army and was in Korea over a nine month span between 1950 and 1951.
He got his Purple Heart from when he was struck by shelling during a battle at the Naktong River that occurred shortly after he arrived in South Korea with the 2nd division of the 23rd Infantry.
Briel recalled that his division was the came in during the third phase of the battle to advance on Chinese backed forces on the other side of the river. He and another officer were doing early reconnaissance when the enemy forces opened fire on them.
“The first shell to come over hit my shoulder and cut right through it. It knocked me off my feet because of the concussion of it,” he said. “(The officer) picked me up and carries me to the tent.”
While Briel was able to recover from that wound quickly and resumed duties the next day, he recounted that there were several other close calls during his time in battle.
“I came too close to getting blown up,” he said. “There was five times I should have died in Korea."
“I hauled around different officers and generals around a lot of different places,” he said.
While he only got his driver’s license at 17 while in training at Fort Lewis in Washington, he attributed everything he knew about driving a jeep in combat to his training with a general who drove jeeps himself in World War II. He was often touted for being able to smoothly go over deep holes on bomb-ridden roads on the battlefield.
He was able to succinctly recall how he would smoothly navigate go over deep holes on bomb-ridden roads while driving around the battlefield.
“Before you get to the hole you break real hard with the jeep and as soon as you get to that hole, you slam on the gas and fly over the hole,” he said.
Several of his rides in his “lucky” Jeep #4 would often go behind enemy lines.
He recalled one instance where he and two others went “a mile or two” behind enemy lines to repair a communications tower.
Briel said such actions would usually warrant an awarding of a bronze star, but when they returned, the Sergeant took all the credit and was the only one to receive recognition.
After returning home from Korea, he’s had several conversations with fellow veterans about similar experiences. While eventually received a bronze star and the Conspicuous Service Award in 1980, he has remained vocal about shedding light on the experiences that he and countless other soldiers faced while in combat.
“Since 1952, I’ve been fighting for everything I ever needed,” Briel said. “I had to fight for the extra star for the battle in the Naktong River where I got wounded.”
These days, Briel has been writing down several stories on his experiences in Korea. While he is uncertain if he will achieve his original goal of publishing his stories, it is nonetheless a good way for both him and his family to remember what he went through.
“I tried to put everything together in some kind of form.” he said. “I was going to make a full book, but I’ve been losing my memory an awful lot.”
He has also been giving away several pieces of his military memorabilia to his children and grandchildren so the memories last on to the next generations.
And come Sunday, when Briel’s name is added to the Purple Heart book, it will be another memory he and his family can add to his long and storied military history.
