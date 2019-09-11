Niagara Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla remembers exactly where he was at 9:59 a.m. Sept. 11, 2001.
“I was right here,” Pedulla said, gesturing toward the Royal Avenue Fire Station behind him. “We were doing training and working in Rescue 1 when Capt. Gordy Stewart came in and told us a plane had flown into the World Trade Center.”
Stewart, who had just dropped his daughter, Hannah, off at the Niagara Street School, had been listening to the New York City based Howard Stern Show on his radio and had rushed to the fire hall after hearing about what was happening there.
“It had just happened, the first plane hitting (the North Tower of the Trade Center),” Stewart said. “So I went to the Royal Avenue station to tell the guys and they were working and hadn’t heard about it. I told them, ‘You gotta get a look at this.”
While Pedulla and other firefighters turned on the TV in the fire hall, Stewart made a radio call to the rest of the city’s fire houses, alerting them to what was happening at the World Trade Center. He and the other firefighters at Royal Avenue watched as United Airlines Flight 175 smashed into the Trade Center’s South Tower.
“America suffered the worst attack since Pearl Harbor,” Pedulla said. “The world forever changed that day. It was our Pearl Harbor.”
On Wednesday, city firefighters gathered for the 18th year to commemorate the 9/11 attacks. In parade dress uniforms, standing next to the Falls Firefighters Memorial Park and in front of a piece of a girder recovered from Ground Zero at the Trade Center site, Pedulla and others spoke of the dedication to duty and service shown by the 343 New York City firefighters and 60 New York City and New York-New Jersey Port Authority police officers who died that day.
“It was a beautiful late summer day, just like today,” Falls Police Superintendent Tom Licata said. “I’m willing to bet none of the firefighters and police officers who responded that day would have wanted to be anywhere except where they were. Rescuing people before the towers collapsed. Their dedication to duty and selflessness should be honored.”
State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said that the devastation of 9/11 still lingers in the nation.
“Thousands of first responders are still suffering the after-effects (of being at Ground Zero),” Morinello said. “America’s brave warriors stood up to evil.”
Pedulla had challenged those in attendance at the memorial service to remember where they were when they first learned of the 9/11 attacks. Mayor Paul Dyster said he was at a news conference on the steps of City Hall.
A first term city council member at the time, Dyster said he went to his office and began to write notes about what the 9/11 attacks would mean for the future.
“For a city that welcomes the world to our front door, it’s going to be difficult now,” Dyster recalled writing. “As a border community where we’re used to coming and going (across the border) things are going to change.”
The mayor noted that, 18 years later, 9/11 is “history now.” He said the attack needs to occupy a place in history, “like World War II did for us.”
Dyster said Falls School Board President Robert Restaino reminded him that the students in the senior class this year at the city’s high school were not born on 9/11.
“I think the schools across America play a role in this,” Restaino said. “It’s a school’s role to make sure our students are told (the story of the 9/11 attacks), so that they never forget. It’s easy to be forgotten by someone that wasn’t here. It’s important to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
