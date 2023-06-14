Of all the buildings the City of Niagara Falls could acquire in a swap with Niagara Falls Redevelopment and its owners, Howard and Edward Milstein, why would anyone choose the old gymnasium building at 13th and Niagara streets?
It's been empty for years and sits on the outer edge of NFR World, a 140-acre plot of mostly vacant land and boarded-up houses that does not exactly scream: "Establish a community center for teens and children here."
Instead of the gym property, why not offer to trade for the old Native American Center for the Living Arts, better known to long-suffering Niagara Falls residents as "The Turtle?"
It is situated in a prime spot downtown, across the street from Niagara Falls State Park, a gateway to one of the most recognizable attractions in all the world.
We know, at a minimum, millions of people visit that park every year.
Would they take an interest in a building shaped like a Turtle if it actually looked attractive or inviting to them?
How about if the building was covered in art or painted in vibrant colors or lighted in such a way as to say, "Hey, look over here, this building is shaped like a turtle?"
I don't think there's another city in America with a building shaped like a turtle downtown.
There's only one Turtle building, the one in the Falls, that was designed for Native Americans by a renowned Native American, Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes.
That alone should mean something.
In its current condition, the same condition it's been in for more than 20 years now, it's hard to know the Turtle even exists.
Nothing suggests to an outsider that doesn't know any better that the structure was actually built in the form of a turtle, with a head as an entrance on the Old Main Street side, across from the entrance to the state park.
It certainly doesn't look like its breathing or exuding any sort of life.
It's still the same dull beige color on the outside that it's been since it closed in 1995.
Like much of the city itself, it's depressing and empty and shabby looking.
It's certainly not anything remotely like it was as it was originally conceived - a downtown center where "lively" Native American arts and culture could be celebrated.
That's a shame, a tragedy really.
Yes, the structure from what we're told by NFR is in rough shape.
But, in all these years, nobody at least considered giving it a paint job?
Not just any paint job, but the kind that draws the eyes, forces people - again, those millions of state park visitors - to have to walk over and see what all the color is all about.
Orange has always been my color of preference for reasons I can't fully explain.
In thinking about it, I also kind of like the idea of sea blue, with a bunch of sea turtles "swimming" around on the back of the Turtle building.
Anything is better than dull and old and unpainted looking.
I can't imagine, with a fresh coat of paint, that an owner couldn't sell just about anything on the outside of the property.
Bubble tea.
Ice cream cones.
Drinking glasses and coffee mugs with Turtle building pictures on them.
T-shirts with catchy phrases like: "I saw The Turtle in NF and have the T-shirt to prove it."
I know the Milsteins say they have a much bigger idea another part of their 140 acres in the Falls and it involves a $1.5 billion data center, but, honestly, what tourist ever says: "Hey honey, let's take the kids over to hear the humming of the data center?"
A vibrant, lively looking Turtle could fall in line with what the city desperately lacks - cool spaces that are marketable to a wider audience.
It may, in fact, be just what this downtrodden community needs - a high-profile resurrection project with a unique feel that people - even those outside of Niagara Falls - can understand and get behind.
Imagine #SaveTheNFTurtle going viral.
Quick, somebody call Erin and Ben Napier, hosts of the HGTV show "Home Town."
NFR representatives say the building is too far gone to save.
They told the city in 2017 that they wanted to raze the building to make way for a 20-story, 200-foot hotel.
That project never materialized.
At this point, it is what it is.
There remains a building in the shape of a turtle at the corner of Rainbow Boulevard and Old Main Street in downtown Niagara Falls.
It's not much to see now, admittedly a true shell of its former self.
What if it was resurrected in such a way as to make it stand out as a bright beacon at the edge of Niagara Falls State Park for all the world's visitors to see?
The Native American Center for Living Arts is dead.
The Turtle building can still live, maybe even thrive.
