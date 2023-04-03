The 2022 Economic Development Report for the Town of Lockport, delivered by Tom Sy, painted a rosy picture of the Town’s business affairs. It noted that even coming out of COVID-era years, the Town did well, though it also struggled with job recruitment and retention.
According to documents created by Sy, the Economic Development director, the Town had hoped to create 100 jobs in 2022, but only produced 50.
As a caveat to the report, Sy noted that the number of jobs created next year will be far larger as the Lockport Memorial Hospital would be finished.
Overall, while some businesses did exceed the jobs they contracted for within their tax deals with the Town, but some did not. Overall the number of jobs reported is 692.5 while the total contracted was 621.5. “Clawback,” or actions that would have the company essentially pay back some of the incentives awarded by the Town, are not on the horizon quite yet.
“We always tell businesses to be conservative (in their promises on job creation),” Sy said after the meeting. “If you promise 30 and you get 40, everyone celebrates. If you promise 40 and yet get 30? All those things (clawback) start to come in play.”
Sy said that because all the businesses that did not meet their goals were actively looking for employees, he believed they would meet their contract.
One of the things that Sy will do is to encourage businesses is to participate in different job marketing events like the Niagara County Employment & Training Fair in Day Park which is being looked at by the Town of Lockport.
“That tends to be more popular with less skilled people, you might be able to find one of those. Every one of those business is in perfect shape, we’ll just reach out and say, ‘Niagara County holds this job fair. Every one of you better be one of the companies trying to hire some of these people.’”
Other avenues for these companies are also showing themselves. Sy said that the Lockport High School is developing a week for its seniors for interviews by companies.
“I wrote to all our people. You all have non skilled positions and a lot of these kids are choosing to not go to college or at least not go to college now,” he said. “They may love to come and work as a production worker for Bison Bag.”
Other factors in the report showed that property that the Town of Lockport had supported businesses on and extended tax deals had risen in value buy 15% between 2021 and 2022. The full amount assessed is more than $93 million.
Also sales tax revenue has increased by almost $465,000 in 2022 over 2021. Investment into business was also over the top with $1.64 million more than expected.
All gains were countered by some retail loss including Ted’s Hot Dogs and South Transit BBQ, Sy said.
