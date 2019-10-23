BUFFALO — When City of Tonawanda Police Officer Joseph Rank responded to a call of a person on fire on Dec. 17 at the Tim Hortons at 71 Niagara St., one of the first things he noticed was a cloud of smoke lingering over the parking lot.
Rank was one of the first law enforcement officers to respond to the attack on Jessica Cameron, an employee of the Tim Hortons who was set on fire inside the enclosed dumpster area outside the coffee shop. She had entered the dumpster area after her ex-boyfriend allegedly asked her to come outside and talk, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
"Upon approaching the dumpster, I saw a few people outside and a white-grey smoke," Rank said on Wednesday during his testimony at the trial of Jonathon White, who stands accused of starting the fire that left Cameron with severe injuries. "I smelled something burning."
When he entered the dumpster area, Rank said he saw White sitting on the ground with burns to both hands and singed hair. He identified White in court, who was sitting at the defense table unrestrained and wearing a black suit, alongside his attorney, Joseph Terranova.
"The only thing the defendant said was, 'Just take me to jail,' " Rank said, testifying that he heard the defendant make that statement two times.
Then Rank said he heard another voice coming from behind one of the dumpsters. He said the voice was female, faint, and panicked, and the words he heard were "Please help me, he lit me on fire." He also testified that it was, "very obvious that she had suffered some great burns."
Rank reviewed a series of photos that displayed the scene inside the dumpster area after the attack. They showed Cameron being treated by fire personnel, as well as a number of burned items on the ground including two jackets, a drive-thru headset from Tim Hortons, gloves, a lighter and a backpack tucked away behind one of the dumpsters.
On cross examination, Terranova asked Rank if it was possible that some of the items discovered inside the dumpster area could have been there prior to the incident. Rank acknowledged that it was possible.
The prosecution's next witness was City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Jamin Butcher, who oversees the department's detective bureau and was working as a shift supervisor on Dec. 17. Like Rank, Butcher said the first thing he saw when he responded was a "haze of smoke" hanging over the area and added that he detected the "slight smell of burning flesh."
He also testified to Cameron's responses when questioned by police, saying that she was giving "clear" answers. This was corroborated by body camera footage in which Cameron can be seen responding to questions about who she was, who White was, the nature of their relationship and how she came to be set on fire.
The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.