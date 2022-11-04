The four-way-stop on Lincoln and Locust streets had its first accident at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The stop signs had been installed the previous day.
Earlier last week, city officials announced the new traffic device was a temporary situation between Nov. 1 and Dec. 1.
“If at any time this is determined to cause problems, instead of mitigating them, we will return to the original traffic signal,” read a press release.
City Engineer Steve Pump said that a study was made on the intersection in 2021, before he was hired, but in the past two meetings of the Traffic Advisory Committee, the issue was discussed based on data from a 2021 study by Fischer Associates,
“It got brought up last year, so a study was done,” Pump said. “I believe there have been multiple discussions in the last year.”
Pump said the recent accident was caused by a driver who didn’t understand the blinking light and four-way stop rules of the road and ended up rear-ending another vehicle.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano, another member of the committee, said that the study pointed to a dramatic change to the entire intersection. He noted southbound traffic had a hard time seeing around a hedge-grove and a left-hand turn signal was not visible to pedestrians.
“The real fix is a reconstruction of the intersection,” Quagliano said. “But no one knows where the funds would come from.”
Quagliano also said that the city has tried to approach the Lockport School Board in regard to the intersection, but has not heard back as of yet.
Lockport School Board President Leslie Tobin told the US&J that she is unaware of any attempted comment, though she noted that the school board does not have jurisdiction on what the city does with its streets.
Tobin said that the last communication she had was Oct. 26 when she texted Mayor Michelle Roman about the four-way-stop and was told it was a temporary situation. She also said Police Chief Steve Abbott spoke to interim Superintendent Mike Bonnewell and the two agreed to stay in touch.
“We will keep people up to date,” Tobin said.
On Roman’s side, she believes that work on the intersection should be done jointly between the district and the city, even to the point of the school district contributing funds for the work. However, she said she is waiting for the new superintendent to be found and appointed by the school board to work out how that is to be done.
According to Pump, ideas like “bump outs” at the intersection to decrease the amount of time pedestrians are in the street may not be a possibility for this intersection, because of the turning width needed by busses, but he mentioned that “an island” in the middle of the street which could give students a place to stop and reassess their crossing.
The main issue, he said, was traffic not yielding to pedestrians and to fix the problem was going to be a considerable investment.
“A reconstruction could cost close to $600,000,” Pump said.
According to Quagliano, Roman and Police Chief Steve Abbott, the four-way-stop will most likely remain at Locust and Lincoln streets until the 30-day trial is complete.
“The goal is to make it is as safe as possible for all traffic,” Roman said and noted that if the stop signs work, the city will be saving a significant amount of funds.
Not everyone is as confident. Fourth Ward Alderwoman Kitty Fogle noted that the Common Council was not involved in the decision to put up the four-way-stop and stated the facts plainly.
“It was in for two days and there was an accident,” she said.
