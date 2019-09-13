Roy-Hart field hockey holds off Newfane, remains undefeated

NEWFANE — The Lady Rams are here to play and they’re only getting started.
Royalton-Hartland field hockey continues to get off to a fast start, taking down Newfane 3-1 on Thursday night. The Lady Rams are now 5-0 on the year and are one of just two undefeated teams left in Niagara-Orleans league play (3-0).
Samantha Choate continues to have a big season, as she scored two of her team’s three goals, unassisted off the corners. Jenna Gioeli also chipped in as well, scoring off an Abby Ander’s assist late in the first half.
The Panthers were able to get a score from Alex Donavan, who was able to come in and score from the defensive end. The problem for Newfane, however, was that the Lady Rams kept the ball in their zone for the majority of the game.
The scariest thing that the rest of the N-O needs to worry about is that head coach Colleen Albee does not feel that the team has even hit its peak yet.
“(It) was probably not our best performance,” Albee said.
“Good passing, lots of scoring opportunities with corners. (A) lot of fouls on our end we need to work on. (The) girls need to get their heads back in the game a little bit. (We’re) working on that. Definitely not our best performance but we’re ready to come back next week and play our game.”
Gioeli also talked about the win and how she was able to contribute to the team’s effort.
“I think a lot of things were good. But we can work on a little more communication,” Gioeli said. “And our placement on the field. We did really good spacing out, which is really important. And our hits (and) our drives were really good.”
The senior forward also talked about Roy-Hart’s big matchup with Akron next Tuesday. With the Tigers now sitting at 3-1 in the division after Thursday night’s loss to Barker, this upcoming game should have great implications for playoff seeding.
“We’ve just gotta play our hearts out. Leave everything on the field” Gioeli said.
Coach Albee is well aware of what lays ahead next week, especially considering the fact that Roy-Hart and Barker are the last two undefeated teams in the N-O.
“We’re just gonna have to go in and capitalize on our opportunities and play them as hard as we’d play any other team,” Albee said.
“And go in there ready to make things happen (with) scoring opportunities. I’m pretty heavily reliant on my defense (and) my midfield to make that happen for my forwards. (We hope) to capitalize on things we need to work on.”
Newfane head coach Mary Haylett was not disappointed by how her team played. The Panthers (0-3, 0-3 N-O) put together their most complete outing of the early season schedule, having been outscored 16-0 in the first two games of the year.
Next up on the schedule for Newfane will be next Tuesday when they travel over to Wilson. For the Panthers and Lady Rams, these two teams may seem to be heading in two different directions but both coaches seem confident in what they will be able to get out of their respective roste
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
