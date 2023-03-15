The Royalton-Hartland School District has appointed a new principal for its elementary school.
Daniel Mault, formerly an elementary education teacher in the Roy-Hart District was appointed to the position that was vacated by the retirement of Donna Van Slyke at Wednesday night's school board meeting.
Mault, who is a native of Pembroke, has worked in the district for the entirety of his 17 year professional career teaching third and fourth grade, as well as more recently working as a teacher on special in technology integration throughout the district.
"I feel like these are my roots, Mault said. "This is where I've been, this is where I started and I've never had another job somewhere else. So it's been great to continue the journey up the into administration."
Mault says his background in both elementary education and technology integration will have a considerable influence in his new role as principal.
"I've always been huge into technology and being in my previous position of being a technology integrator, I want to continue the path of finding the newest and the latest things that we need to weave into the curriculum," he said.
Since Mault was appointed half way through the 2022-2023 school year, he says he does not plan on making any large changes to the school at this point, but he is starting to consider and discuss plans for next school year.
"Going forward, we'll see what all the stakeholder groups are wanting at this stage and the direction we want to move in," Mault said.
One potential program idea that he mentioned specifically was The Leader in Me, which would educate students about leadership and various other life skills.
"It's not quite a character education program, but it just teaches kids to be better human beings," Mault said.
He added that he sees his new leadership position as a way to collaborate more with those in the school district and community.
"I have my own ideas, but also I know that it's not my school, it's our school. It's everybody in this community. It's our students, it's our teachers as well and I hope that we can bring all of those ideas and we can bring all of those voices together to make a good path," he said.
