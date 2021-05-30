A little-known non-profit in East Aurora that has been using a repurposed FEMA trailer as its operations center has received $650,000 from some well-known foundations in Western New York. KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation and the John R. Oishei Foundation teamed up to provide $350,000 and $300,000 respectively to the Rural Outreach Center’s Reaching Out capital campaign as part of a community Match Challenge.
The Rural Outreach Center grew out of the work of Pathways Christian Fellowship and was founded in 2006 by Dr. Frank Cerny and volunteers united in their faith. The group was committed to fighting multi-generational rural poverty in the community. The group held free monthly community meals to listen to residents and better understand the issues. Programs and partnerships evolved to provide “wrap-around” services and in 2013 ROC became an independent 501(c)3.
“Rural poverty is an invisible epidemic in Western New York. More than 45,000 persons live in poverty in the rural areas of WNY.” commented Cerny. “ROC’s mission and model are focused on providing support services and teaching self-sufficiency to end the multi-generational cycle of poverty.”
A significant increase in the demand for ROC’s programs and services has magnified the inadequacy of the FEMA trailer ROC uses for offices and to deliver services and programs.
A vision to build a new center, called ROC Central, was created in 2019. The new facility would increase capacity to work with individuals and families and allow for expanded programs. The ROC board of directors launched the Reaching Out capital campaign to raise the $4,200,000 estimated to support the construction and buildout of ROC Central.
The Reaching Out capital campaign cabinet is led by Christye Peterson, Chair, along with Sarah and Steve Tasker serving as Honorary Co-chairs. The campaign cabinet is currently working to raise $650,000 from the Western New York community which will be matched by KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation and The John R. Oishei Foundation for a total of $1,300,000 for the Reaching Out capital campaign.
“We are grateful for the leadership support provided by KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation and The John R. Oishei Foundation. Their financial support and confidence in the vision for ROC Central is transformative and is inspiring others to contribute to the Reaching Out campaign.” added Cerny.
In addition to the lead gifts from KeyBank and First Niagara Foundation and The John R. Oishei Foundation, the campaign Match Challenge has received major support from the M&T Charitable Foundation, Moog Inc., Children’s Guild Foundation, Bank of Holland, Arric Corporation, Certainly Wood, and the Daniel and Flavia Gernatt Family Foundation. More than one hundred individuals have also contributed to the Match Challenge.
Tuesday is the last day to make donations to the Reaching Out Match Challenge. More information about ROC, the Reaching Out campaign and how to contribute to the Match Challenge can be found at theroc.co.
